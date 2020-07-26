Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: No matter what happened today, we've won

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told his players that they had won even before they secured Champions League qualification.

His side ultimately finished third in the league, ahead of Chelsea in fourth and Leicester City in fifth place, despite spending most of the season outside the Champions League spots.

United clinched their top-four spot with a 2-0 win at Leicester, who had started the day in the Champions League places before ending the day in fifth place.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer was effusive in his praise:

I'm delighted. We've achieved a Champions League spot, we've come from way, way behind teams and gone past them. We've shown that we've got the consistency, the right mentality. We're building a group and a performance culture here that we can be proud of.

"I told the boys that no matter what happened today, we've won. The players have shown their qualities as a group. They've taken on board what we want and they're looking more and more like a Manchester United team on the pitch. The environment there is so much better than it was before."

United will now contest the Europa League knowing they do not need to win the tournament to ensure Champions League football for next season.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers lamented: "I thought we were well in the game. With their level of quality it was important to stay in the game, and I thought first half we did really, really well. We defended well. We just needed that final pass and piece of quality, but I thought we were a threat.

"It was all going to plan, but of course we give away the penalty and then we're chasing it. We just couldn't manage the goal that could give us that final rally. Disappointed in terms of the result but perspective over the course of the season - I'm very proud of the team. It's the second-highest finish in our history, so I can be proud of that. Next year we have to add greater consistency, more ambition in the team and look to improve."

