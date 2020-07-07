'On another level' - Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic after Chelsea beat Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard thinks Christian Pulisic has taken his game to “another level” after he scored to help Chelsea secure a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

The American has been in fine form since the restart and struck the second goal at Selhurst Park as Chelsea moved up to third in the Premier League.

Asked how important Pulisic was for Chelsea, Lampard told Sky Sports: “Hugely important. He has great talent, we know that.

“He came here at the start of the season in difficult conditions in terms of hadn’t really had a break, but he started to play really well for us and now he has moved his game on another level, not just how he is going by people but real end product. The top attacking players in the world score goals regularly that win games and at the moment he is doing that so I am delighted for him.”

Willian also impressed with two assists and Lampard said: "He was extremely influential.

"I mean he and Christian (Pulisic) are a threat for us at the minute. When you think of Willian and his situation, the impact he is having in all the games at the minute with his speed and how he controls the ball and his quality which we all see in every game, I am so pleased with him. He has been brilliant for us with both of those things and Willian deserves huge credit."

Chelsea led 2-0 and 3-1 but had to survive a nervy finish as Palace pushed for an equaliser.

While the win strengthens Chelsea’s position in the top four, Lampard said he wants to see improvements at both ends of the pitch.

“They weren’t good enough goals for us to concede. You can’t keep winning matches or feel secure in matches if you are going to make mistakes and give goals away,” he told the BBC.

“We go 3-1 up and then if you can navigate the next five minutes the game should be more comfortable, but straight away we switch off and make two or three mistakes in the lead up to the goal.

“For the chances we create we don’t score enough goals, we score a fair few, but there are moments where we could make games more comfortable.

“That’s why it’s frustrating sometimes, it changes the face of the game if you have good chances and don’t take them, nerves kick on, but we got through today.”

