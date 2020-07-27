'One of the best we've ever seen' - What Nicky Butt said to Jamie Redknapp about Mason Greenwood

Jamie Redknapp has revealed that Manchester United head of first-team development Nicky Butt once told him that Mason Greenwood was set to develop into a brilliant senior player.

In his newspaper column, the former Liverpool star wrote: "I asked Butt a while back whether United had any kids I should keep an eye out for.

"He named Mason Greenwood.

"'One of the best we've ever seen,' Butt told me.

"Now we’re seeing why there was such excitement. United are a club who treat young players properly. They pride themselves on it.

"That’s why we can be sure Greenwood is in good hands. They will be in his ear keeping him grounded."

The 18-year-old scored ten Premier League goals in the 2019/20 season having progressed through the youth ranks at Old Trafford - and Redknapp likened his last 12 months to the breakthrough year enjoyed by Michael Owen over two decades ago.

"The only question is whether they can handle the step up. Owen did, and Greenwood is doing so, too.

"Owen always had a good support system around him, from his family and those at the club. He was a sensible lad — he didn’t let anything distract him from football.

"Greenwood is at the perfect club for his development, too. They will have people ensuring he is kept on the right track, just as the Class of ’92 were guided so expertly."

