Ozil and Kolasinac set to return for Arsenal

Ozil and Kolasinac were the subject of an attempted armed robbery in Golders Green at the end of July and it was revealed that they had missed the trip to St James' Park after incidents at their respective homes.

However, they have returned to training this week and Emery is delighted that he will be able to call on the duo when his side host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

"They came back to train with us on Tuesday," Emery said.

"We had it off but they came back to start training. Mesut didn't train yesterday with illness but he trained today.

"They are both good options, I will take the decision if they can be with us on Saturday, we will wait for tomorrow.

"I am pleased they are back, of course. For us, for me first they are a person, then a player. We continued in our way with all the players.

"When they are training consistently, it is good news for us because they can help us. It is positive that they are with us now."

Both players were forced to hire private security following the incidents and Emery has revealed that club is working to ensure their safety.

"The club is working and helping them about that," Emery said.

"I am helping with them to focus on training and preparation. At the moment they are calm and the club is working with them.

"We think their mentality is good and their focus is with us. My focus is to be positive and I want to help them to live with normality."

Club record signing Nicolas Pepe was on the bench against Newcastle but Emery revealed that he is getting closer to full fitness following his summer with Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I will decide tomorrow," he added.

"My decision depends on how they are in training tomorrow. Pepe is improving with us, he is learning our ideas and styles and understanding his team-mates.

"Physcially he is getting better. He is closer to helping us from the beginning or having an impact in the match."