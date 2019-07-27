Inter to make new Lukaku bid

Inter Milan are to finally return to Manchester United with a new bid for striker Romelu Lukaku. The 26-year-old Belgian striker is wanted by Antonio Conte, who is furious that the deal has not been completed yet. After talks with Beppe Marotta, the club are now expected to contact United, who need any deal to be completed quickly to allow them to find a replacement, report the Sun.

Paper Round’s view: United will be desperate to rid themselves of Lukaku, who has proved to be an expensive mistake. His attitude has been lacking ever since he came back from the World Cup overweight, and he seems almost insulted to have lost his place because of that. Any player whose first thought is not to get better and work harder should be sold by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Video - Euro Papers: Prem giants panic as club meets Pepe asking price 01:41

Arsenal to improve player security

Arsenal are reviewing the security offered to their players after an incident this week that saw Mesut Ozil and Saed Kolasinac attacked while they drove through North London. While both players were lucky to escape unharmed, this is not the first attempted robbery on Premier League players as they are driving, and the club are seeing what other options there are, the Mirror believes.

Paper Round’s view: In the past, Liverpool players have struggled when they have played abroad as thieves would target their homes. In Marseille, players simply refused to live in the city because of the dangers it once posed to their security. If this continues, then maybe Premier League footballers will start to avoid the city, which could in turn see players join clubs in other cities, or even different countries.

Read the full story

Ashley blames Benitez for exit

Newcastle United boss Mike Ashley has blamed Rafael Benitez for his exit from the club this summer. He told the Daily Mail in an interview: 'Yet every time with Rafa it was impossible – there was always another thing, and the next thing, and the next thing. He asked for a 50 per cent pay increase and I think he did that because he knew it couldn't work. And if we had agreed to that, I think it would have been something else. And everyone thinks we lost him because we wouldn't pay a couple of quid more.”

Paper Round’s view: There is no way to know if that was true or not, because both sides of the deal - or lack of it - will want to paint their own side with the best spin, and both will have their own interpretation of their events. Taking Ashley at face value though, perhaps Benitez knew there was little future at Newcastle and so wanted to engineer a way out, and few could blame him for coming to that decision.

Read the full story

Arsenal consider Zaha alternative

The Express reports that Arsenal may soon drop out of the race for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. They can't afford the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international, and are looking for a cheaper alternative. That could be Brazilian 23-year-old Everton Soares, with the Gremio winger available for £36 million - less than they bid for Zaha earlier in the transfer window.

Everton SoaresGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: With the Premier League season now fast approaching, and as the transfer window edges to a close, now is the time for Arsenal to cut their losses on Zaha and move quickly on other targets. There is competition for Soares, so they can't afford to drag their heels on any deal.

Read the full story