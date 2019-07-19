United make Aubameyang bid

Arsenal have received a £62 million bid for star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to reports from The Sun. United are rumoured to be in negotiations with Inter Milan over the transfer of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have sanctioned a "shock" bid for the Gabonese goalscorer to replace their Italy-bound star.

Paper Round’s view: United submit a bid for Arsenal's golden boot winner? We've heard this story before. In the summer of 2012, Robin van Persie made the move to Manchester and his goals led the Red Devils to their most recent Premier League title, so maybe Solskjaer is trying to copy a tactic from his former boss, Sir Alex Ferguson. However, it seems unlikely that the Gunners would allow such a prized asset and prolific goalscorer join their rivals when United are barely in a better position than Arsenal - despite how desperate the London club might be for an injection of cash into their transfer funds.

Saliba chooses Arsenal over Spurs

Staying in North London, The Guardian report that highly-rated Saint Etienne centre-back William Saliba has decided to join Arsenal, despite a late attempt to hijack the deal from bitter rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal throughout the summer transfer window and it is said that the Gunners have finally agreed a deal with the Ligue 1 club and their player. The transfer will be worth a "potential €30m (£27m) with add-ons" and comes with the caveat that Saliba "will be loaned back to St Etienne for the 2019-20 season".

Paper Round’s view: Considering Arsenal's transfer kitty isn't supposed to be much more than £40 million, it is surprising that the club are willing to spend a significant fee on a player who will be immediately loaned back to their current club. It is assumed that the deal will be paid in instalments, but with club captain Laurent Koscielny wanting out and Rob Holding yet to properly return from injury, it looks likely that the Premier League side will still need to dip back into the summer transfer market in order to address their ongoing issues in central defence.

Inter get "cold feet" over Lukaku's asking price

Inter Milan are rumoured to be questioning whether Romelu Lukaku is worth the reported £75 million fee that Manchester United are requesting. The Belgian striker is new manager Antonio Conte's "number one target", but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over the transfer fee. The Serie A side are even said to be looking at cheaper alternatives, including Lille forward Rafael Leao, who is valued at around £33 million. The 20-year-old Portuguese striker has also been linked to the likes of Everton and Aston Villa.

Paper Round’s view: Conte missed out on signing Lukaku when he was Chelsea boss, with Jose Mourinho convincing the then-Everton striker to join his side. The Italian had to settle for Alvaro Morata and we all know how that ended up, so Conte won't want to miss out again. Inter have allegedly already submitted a loan bid with an obligation-to-buy clause, but maybe the club should just look at trying to sell some stars that are no longer needed such as Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainggolan and Joao Mario in order to raise funds for Lukaku.

PSG have found their English Rose

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly moving in on Danny Rose, who has been left out of Tottenham's preseason tour of Singapore to allow him "to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs". The 29-year-old could follow in Kieran Trippier's footsteps and become the second English full-back to leave Spurs for a continental club this summer. The Mirror report that the Ligue 1 reigning champions are willing to pay £20 million for the left-back, who has two years left on his current contract.

Paper Round’s view: It looks like it could be a good deal for all parties involved. Danny Rose would get a move to a club where he is extremely likely to win trophies, while Paris Saint-Germain will acquire an experienced defender who is adept at playing in both a full-back and a wing-back role. PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has experimented with both roles over the past year, so Rose would fit the profile needed, while arguably being better defensively and more trustworthy than current options, Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa. Furthermore, Tottenham will get a decent fee which Mauricio Pochettino can put towards signing a replacement.

