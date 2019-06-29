I saw Wan-Bisska play a lot of times last season, both at home and away with Crystal Palace, and I've said constantly that for me, he's the best right-back in the country.

People might throw up Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but as a full-back, first and foremost in the number two position, you have to be able to defend, and he definitely can defend. He's the best full-back in the one against one situation, without a doubt.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is heading to the north west from Crystal PalacePA Sport

People can get past him, but he's got good pace, he knows when to tackle, he does slide in and he does remind me of Des Walker in the way he defends - long-legged running style, but covers the ground quick.

He enjoys defending, which is a rarity as most players now like to make their name going forwards, being great crossers, overlapping and scoring goals. His priorities are defending and he thrives on making tackles.

Wan-Bisska must prioritise defending

Full-backs that can attack is where the game's gone. He's gone to a club that is going down that route [of attacking with full-backs] and that's the learning process - going from a club that is deemed small and going to a big club.

" He's had to adapt but he's already improved a lot this season. Looking at United, and the way they've been, first and foremost they need to get defenders in that back four who can defend. "

Then let the other six do the attacking. At the back, Manchester United's biggest problem has been defending. The season they kept all those clean sheets [in 2017/18] that was because the goalkeeper had as many saves as sides down the bottom of the league, so something had to be rectified.

Wan-Bissaka's reading of the game and powers of recovery attracted UnitedPA Sport

I'm sure they're not going to bring him in and tell him to start attacking. First and foremost, he will be asked to defend in order to gain that confidence and then let's talk about going forward when the team’s good enough to keep possession in order to allow him to do that.

Live the Mancunian life

If I had to give him one piece of advice moving from London to Manchester it would be simple: Live the life. When he moves up there, live up there. Don't keep coming back down to London all the time to try to mix the two.

The Mancunians will appreciate you more if you try to become one of them, and that makes a difference. He's going to miss home and certain things, but he's got to live the life and not jump up and down the motorway. He'll see what a great city it is.

Wilfried Zaha only featured four times for Manchester United before returning southPA Sport

Playing for Manchester United, he'll soon realise the difference it makes in your life. It puts more pressure on you, and it's important you use that and take it forward, because if you do that, and it goes the right way, there's no better place to be.

" He has to close everything off around him, because the game's changed so much now. He's got to understand that there's going to be pressures on him both on and off the pitch. He needs to keep everyone he knows close to him. "

He has the opportunity to go on and compete to become England's right-back, because there's no certainty over who is England's guaranteed right-back at the moment - it's still open. The move gives him a better chance as he's gone to United, and if he starts delivering there, that puts more pressure on Gareth Southgate to choose him.

Given his age, it puts him in a good position, because he's only going to improve.

£50m price tag won't bother him

Paul Parker in action for Manchester United against Barcelona in 1994Getty Images

I went for £1.8million at the age of 27 back in 1991 [from Queens Park Rangers to United], so the way the pound has changed and what's gone on in football, the money is not an issue. People aren't looking at the price tag anymore.

" Given what's happened with [Virgil] Van Dijk, people aren't jumping to conclusions so quickly. They're biding their time, and they're waiting to see what happens next. "

No doubt, it's a stigma above you, because you've got that price and everyone after a bag game wants to call you a flop - that's what society is about these days.

But nothing seems to bother him. He doesn't get riled up, he doesn't get involved in crowds, he doesn't get involved in other players, he doesn't want personal battles on the pitch. Whenever I've seen him play, he's been at least a seven out of 10.

United must seek pace to help new boy

Wan-Bissaka benefitted from having Andros Townsend and Zaha in front of himPA Sport

Hopefully, if Wilfried [Zaha] does tell him anything, it's positive, and he tells him where he got it wrong. More than anything, he's a completely different character to Zaha - that's the biggest difference, and that's why I feel he will be a success at United. One of the best things is that he anticipates danger so well.

He's bothered about defending, and he smells the danger. What would really help him further is if United put some pace in front of him. There has to be pace.

He's had Townsend and Zaha in front of him, players who like to go forward with the ball. That will then take back full-backs and midfielders and give him space as well - which is really the way that United want to play.