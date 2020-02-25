Liverpool can win every game - but the trophy is all that matters

You can go unbeaten all season, but you only get one medal and there's nothing written on the other side of it. The main bit's on the front, where it tells you you're a Premier League champion. Doing a whole season unbeaten doesn't make any difference. What matters to any player is having that medal and winning the league.

They're no different to anyone else - they're champions in this given season. We live in a world of comparisons - they should try to compare themselves to other Liverpool teams who have won the title out of respect to those players and those teams, rather than trying to better Arsenal in 2004 or Manchester United in 1999. They should look at the teams with Graeme Souness, Jan Molby and John Barnes.

The chance of a treble doesn't take anything away from trying to remain unbeaten. All they can do is play who's in front of them rather than thinking about how tired they will be. If they want to be successful, they'll have to play a lot of games because they'll have to play in a lot of competitions. Last night's win over West Ham moved them an extra three points closer to the title and it puts them into a good mindset going into their next game. I don't see what can stop Liverpool winning every game at this given moment.

Video - Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers 01:13

I don't think this will start a new Liverpool dynasty. Football's too different from the 70s and 80s, when you had to work harder to get players and you had to build. Now it's more money-orientated; clubs can go out and buy the league. A period of dominance will be talked about but players move on much more quickly now. They'll leave for an extra few thousand pounds or to move closer to home, but back then people would join Liverpool or Manchester United and want to stay there for the rest of their career.

Uncompetitive rivals need a shake-up

Chelsea, City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United will need to add consistency to close that gap. There's also a case of the clubs needing to get their houses in order. The Premier League is the poorest it's ever been as a competitive competition. As much as you can say that Liverpool have dominated, top teams have no consistency and the rest of the league hasn't provided much competition to them. You can't say they're the best because a lot of teams won that Premier League with more competition than they have now.

Even that Liverpool team of the 80s, there was always a doubt when they came up against the Arsenals and Manchester Uniteds of this world. Nowadays teams set out knowing they'll lose games and aim for the next game against a weaker opponent.

Video - 'It's so special' - Klopp on Liverpool's winning streak 00:32

Arteta has improved Arsenal but needs a full summer

Everyone could see against Everton that Arsenal are still vulnerable defensively, even if they have very good players in attack. Mikel Arteta is getting more from his players but Arsenal's problems are still the same - the back line and Mesut Ozil.

The difference under Arteta will be more apparent next season after he has had a summer to bring in what he wants and what he needs. There's a lot that he wants to do but he knows he has a problem with the players he has got at the moment.

Mourinho could be the wrong man for Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino had done a great job playing away from home every week because their 'home' games were at Wembley. But then they moved into their shiny new stadium and there was a mentality shift after the Champions League final.

I wonder whether Mourinho is the best person to have - we've seen some of the usual problems with man management. The evidence is there with the way he's treating Troy Parrott. Spurs spend a lot of money on their youth system and he brings a bad energy to the whole club by overlooking one of their best prospects. Even if you don't fancy Parrott as a player, do not destroy a major, functional part of the club. He must feel very uncomfortable every time he sees his manager and he'll never have any faith in him.