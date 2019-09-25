'No one suspected Spurs would be in this situation'

The team that went out against Colchester was a young, inexperienced side - players who haven’t played together, or played a lot of football - but you’d never expect Spurs to get beaten. If Spurs are going to win a trophy at this moment in time, the two they’d look at are the League Cup and the FA Cup. So I don’t think going out is going to do them any favours.

If you look at the club, they’ve been to a Champions League final, they’ve kept their key players... so how do you go from what they’ve done last season to where they are now? I still don’t understand why Kieran Trippier left, they’ve not got enough to cover him. Juan Foyth looks like a boy growing into his body, a bit ungainly. Kyle Walker-Peters hasn’t got it about him to be a regular yet. A bit like me, he’s not the biggest boy, but he’s not got that big personality to suggest he could play in the Premier League.

They’ve got a left-back who almost left in Danny Rose. There's plenty of talk about Toby Alderweireld, while Jan Vertonghen’s in his last year of his contract as well. Hugo Lloris is talking about the MLS. Harry Kane is scoring goals but doing nothing else - the team’s in crisis and he could be doing more. If Lucas Moura were to play more regularly, he’d score more goals.

They’ve got a manager who is looking like and talking like somebody who doesn’t want to be there any more. He fancied Manchester United and he was disappointed because of the run Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went on when he got the job. He doesn’t get a say in transfers, he’s told who he can get and who he can’t get. No one suspected Tottenham would be in this kind of situation.

How would Fergie rally a team in crisis?

Football was different then – players were different animals. If we won the title, we’d come back the following season and want more – more accolades, we wanted our egos massaged. And that’s the difference between an Alex Ferguson team and now. Winning one trophy was never enough for him, and he wanted players who wanted more medals. There aren’t many players who only won one medal under him – they were gone straight away. He didn’t keep around any dead wood. Is money just the aim now? Rather than trying to win things and getting out there in the public eye.

The buck doesn't stop with Ole

The 4-0 drubbing over Chelsea in August was a drubbing in scoreline only. It flattered Manchester United and didn’t really tell the story about what they were all about. The club hasn’t been run the right way, it’s a business rather than a football club. You’ve got someone controlling the purse strings who isn’t a football man and trying to let everyone know that he is working with Ole but I think there’s a communication issue.

You don’t sell Romelu Lukaku and not replace him as a manager, but if you’re told you can’t replace him, then you’re stuck. He was a great player for the club, loves the club and wants it do well and he doesn’t want to argue. He knows if he can get a bit of luck it’ll change your life. He’s there for love and wanting the club to do well. It hasn’t materialised because he’s not been allowed to do what he wants to do. We have to remember every time players go out, that’s saving the club wages.

You can’t blame Ole for not replacing Lukaku – even if you’re a Sunday morning manager, you want someone else in. You never leave yourself with young players to come in and replace someone of experience. It might have been his decision to let Lukaku go but he wasn’t going to leave himself light – it’s been taken out of his hands.

Liverpool vs Manchester City is the biggest game of the season

City can definitely pull it back. Things can change quickly. Liverpool are not looking as good defensively as they did last season. I think Man City are a wounded animal at the moment after what happened at Norwich and Watford played them at the wrong time. If it goes the way it’s going now, that game in November is the biggest game of the season, because City will know they’ll have to win. Liverpool are just going to scrap for every win now and put the onus on City.