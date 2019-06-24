VAR is initially going to have a negative effect on our game when it is introduced to the Premier League.

There has been lot of negativity this summer surrounding it because there has been a lot of football on and there has been rule changes to the game.

VAR has been used and it is already breeding negativity among fans.

Fans are concerned it is going to take away excitement of enjoying a goal. Players are going to be scared to celebrate a goal in case it is taken away from them.

We want the right decisions, but was the game really that desperate for everything to be absolutely perfect and spot on?

Football is so subjective, I think that VAR has taken on far too much too early. The moment we got goal-line technology, all of sudden everyone knew there was going to be tweaking and other bits added to it.

Referee Liang Qin invites the Cameroon players to play on as they protest after a VAR decision goes against them.Eurosport

Passion killer

All of a sudden, VAR is already a passion killer. It’s killing everyone in football at the moment if you look at some of the decisions at the women's World Cup. There is no consistency to when and where they use it.

As much as fans want the Premier League to start, they are scared about what’s going to happen.

If I was playing now as a defender, I’d be thinking I can’t do my job anymore as a defender because I can’t get close to my opponent and defend as I should.

I need my arms for balance, but players will kick the ball at the hands because nine times out of ten, VAR is going to earn them a penalty.

In theory, if you aren’t moving your arms to block the ball deliberately, it shouldn’t be a penalty.

But now with these rule changes, it doesn’t have to be deliberate. The only way to avoid it is by putting pockets in shorts so players can keep their hands in pockets.

Anything when you need maintain balance in football, before or after you attempt to play the ball, are affected by VAR and the decision-making that is going on in football.

Personally, I am worried about what is going to happen and how it is going to affect fans.

Something that was supposed to stop all the arguments is going to cause more arguments than what there was before.

Now we know it is offside because of VAR but what size boot a player is wearing makes a difference.

If he is wearing a size 12 boot he is offside, but if one of your smaller players with a size seven could be onside. It is becoming that particular about everything.

The referee ruled out Jesse Lingard's late goal for offside (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Sport

I was initially a fan of it, but now I’ve gone off it because I think of the enjoyment that is taken away.

These people are going back to watch things in slow motion. Things happens in real time so watch it in real time.

There are certain instances when you watch it in slow motion and you need it. I also worry about the people watching it on replay.

Nicking a living

There is no way a referee is going to go against VAR. Mark Clattenburg would, but he is no longer involved.

The ones who are nicking a living from the game, they aren’t going to do anything because it is going against the grain.

It is like asking a doctor to make a decision about another doctor. It is never going to happen.

I’m fed up hearing about referees who sit in on these games now when they go across to them like a referee pundit.

He is never going to say that is wrong. The referees on the pitch are also seeing their jobs taken away from them and are not allowed to make their own decisions any more.

VAR is used to check for a penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France round of 16 match between England and Cameroon.Eurosport

They live and die by that. The game should have opened up years ago and referees made to answer for their decisions.

Now that is never going to happen because the referee has four or five bookworms sitting there watching it on TV and contradicting the decision that was made.

Human error

He has to live the rest of his life knowing that every time he gets something wrong, it’s being put right and he’s going to be persecuted even more for being useless.

Human error should still be allowed to play a part in football. It’s a fact of life, and now we are taking away that part of football.

As a footballer, you are going to make a mistake. You will get persecuted by the fans, your manager and by your fellow players if you make a mistake.

But it shouldn’t be life or death. It is going to cause so many problems off the pitch in bars and clubs that weren't there before.

Paul Parker @realpaulparker2