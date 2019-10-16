Spain goalkeeper De Gea pulled up injured during Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm.

Robert Moreno, the Spain manager, confirmed post-match that the 28-year-old stopper had felt discomfort in his abductor muscle after he was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

And the 26-year-old now looks like he will miss United’s crunch clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Pogba came back into the first team for the Carabao Cup fixture against Rochdale and was retained in the starting line-up despite the persistence of the problem, playing all 90 minutes against Arsenal.

Pogba has been playing through an injury since the end of SeptemberGetty Images

"Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier," Solskjaer said.

"He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks' rest in a boot so hopefully he won't be too long, but he won't make this game, no."

De Gea meanwhile is a new injury concern after limping off during last night's 1-1 draw with Sweden with Sergio Romero now in line to make his first league start of the season.

"David needs a scan," Solskjaer added.

"I think he'll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night so it's just one of those things."