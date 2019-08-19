A week after Marcus Rashford scored from the spot in United’s win against Chelsea, the striker allowed Pogba to take the penalty at Molinuex with the score at 1-1.

Pogba ultimately saw his penalty saved by Rui Patricio, the Frenchman’s fourth miss in a year, as United missed the chance to top the Premier League table.

Paul Pogba - Wolverhampton-Manchester United Premier League 2019-20Getty Images

But despite the miss, Solskjaer said he still has two penalty-takers, and that it is up to Pogba and Rashford to decide who takes each one.

Solskjaer said: "The two of them are the designated penalty shooters. It’s up to them there and then to decide that ‘this is mine’. Sometimes players feel they are confident enough – Paul has scored so many penalties for us, today Patricio made a good save."

Asked if he would rethink his strategy, Solskjaer added: "Not at all. The two have been very confident before – the other week Marcus scored a goal but Paul was confident. I like players to be confident."

Anthony Martial had given United a first-half lead, but Wolves hit back thanks to Ruben Neves’ stunner before Pogba’s penalty was saved.

It was the third time in a row Wolves came from behind against United to earn at least a point in the Premier League.