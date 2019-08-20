Pogba came under heavy criticism on Monday night after electing to take the 67th-minute spot kick ahead of Rashford in the 1-1 draw at Molineux.

His shot was well saved by goalkeeper Rui Patricio after the cameras showed the 26-year-old and Rashford having a debate over who would take it.

United have responded to the abuse the French World Cup winner received online overnight with Rashford also responding on Twitter.

"Enough now, this needs to stop," he wrote. "Manchester United is a family. Paul Pogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all."

Harry Maguire has also taken to social media on Tuesday morning, calling on Twitter and Instagram to put verification processes in place to block trolls.

"Disgusting. Social media need to do something about it... Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving licence. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people. @Twitter @instagram"

MANCHESTER UNITED'S STATEMENT

" Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba last night and we utterly condemn it. "

"The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also.

"Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.

“We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases."

Reading's Yakou Meite and Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham have also been subjected to racial abuse after missing penalties in the last week.