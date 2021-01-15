Paul Pogba admits Manchester United are not on the same level as Liverpool but feels a victory over their Merseyside rivals on Sunday will prove they can match the champions.

United have won nine of their last 11 matches and sit top of the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side can go six points clear of Liverpool with victory at Anfield on Sunday and the France World Cup winner believes his side are the underdogs entering the crunch fixture.

"We have improved a lot, we keep improving but we still have a very young team," he told Sky Sports.

"Obviously we cannot say now we are at the same level as them because they won the Premier League and keep winning so the day we win - that is when we say we are at the same level.

If you want to be the best you have to beat the best. We want to beat the Premier League winners.

Pogba has never beaten Liverpool as a player, but is confident United can grab three points in what is arguably the biggest game of the Premier League season so far.

"We know how good they have been playing over the last few years," he added.

"We know their quality and how they play. It's always been a tough game. we know how difficult it will be and we just have to focus and try to stay at the top.

"I think we can win it if we keep our focus but there's a lot of teams that can win it - we are not there yet, we are still very far."

