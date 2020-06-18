Paul Pogba, meet Bruno Fernandes… but could Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dare to delay this partnership?

A fully fit Paul Pogba gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a dilemma, so will Manchester United fans have to wait until after Friday’s match at Tottenham to see this partnership with Bruno Fernandes begin?

The three-month coronavirus postponement has given some Premier League players an opportunity to return to full fitness and look to make their mark in a season that would normally be over.

Transfers Dortmund beat United to Bellingham - Paper Round 13/06/2020 AT 07:36

For United, it has allowed Pogba and Marcus Rashford to shake off injury problems and bolster Solskjaer’s squad ahead of the nine remaining league matches, with an FA Cup quarter-final at Norwich also on the horizon, and the Europa League's quick-fire conclusion set for August.

And though Rashford will be expected to start at Tottenham on Friday, there are reports suggesting Solskjaer may leave Pogba on the bench.

Play Icon WATCH The Premier League is back: 9 things you can expect... 00:02:02

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Solskjaer said: “Marcus and Paul they have been out for a long, long period, but they are available, so how long they are going to play for, let's see.”

Solskjaer gave little away, and it is easy to understand why given his numerous options, particularly in midfield.

Who plays with Fernandes?

Since signing in January, Fernandes started every league match for United before the three-month delay, and in Pogba’s absence he saw a variety of combinations assist him in midfield.

United’s go-to defensive midfielder has been Fred, with the Brazilian starting their last 22 league matches, while Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic have predominantly battled for the other midfield spot.

Fred of Man Utd battles with Kevin de Bruyne of Man City during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Manchester, England Image credit: Getty Images

This ultimately gives Solskjaer a huge dilemma with Pogba back, for almost every option has a different bearing on United’s approach.

- If you start Pogba with Fernandes and Fred, arguably United fans’ most fancied midfield trio, you are perhaps putting too great an onus on Fred to cover centre-backs Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

- If you start Pogba with Fernandes and then go for one of McTominay or Matic, then it is an abrupt dismissal of the hard work Fred has put in to change his status from flop to first-team regular.

- If you drop Pogba and start Fernandes with Fred and one of McTominay or Matic, you are sticking with a more tried and tested combination this season, and one that has seen United close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to three points…

…But you would also be dropping Pogba.

It would create as much noise as an absent Mesut Ozil from the Arsenal squad, and would lead to questions Solskjaer may not be in the mood to answer, although he does at least have the old failsafe of saying Pogba was not fit to start at Spurs – a reason which would almost certainly be used.

Play Icon WATCH Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling 00:01:00

Going forward it would be surprising if Solskjaer is not planning to build on a starting XI that features both Pogba and Fernandes, but the United boss will know he has to get it right sooner rather than later.

With just nine matches remaining there is a place in next season’s Champions League on the line, and though fifth could do the trick if Manchester City’s ban is upheld, Solskjaer will be determined to land on a fitting combination for every occasion.

A first Premier League game in three months, away to Spurs, could mean leaving Pogba out initially and making him one of the five substitutes allowed to come on. Either way, all will become clear when the team news filters through at 7.15pm on Friday.

Spurs the big winners of lockdown?

While there is renewed optimism among United supporters, this sentiment could well be shared by Spurs fans who were watching their side slip away from top-four contention before the three-month hiatus, with a Champions League exit to boot.

Eurosport’s Ben Snowball has covered exactly why Spurs may be the biggest winners from lockdown here, and perhaps no one will be as desperate for victory on Friday as Jose Mourinho - who knows how to win ugly.

Jose Mourinho faces his former side on Friday Image credit: Getty Images

A win for Mourinho’s side would boost their own, slim, Champions League prospects, and burst the bubble at his former side in the process.

The importance of returning with a positive result was emphasised when the good feeling Arsenal had pre-lockdown, having won three league games on the spin, quickly ebbed away at the Etihad on Wednesday.

For Spurs and United, there is a chance to make the first real statement of any top-four chasing side since the restart. Sheffield United stumbled, Arsenal crumbled, and now the three points on offer this Friday look as tantalising as ever.

Premier League Man Utd friendly called off as Stoke boss O'Neill tests positive for Covid 09/06/2020 AT 21:50