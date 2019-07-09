Raiola told The Times last week that Pogba wants to leave United, but the 26-year-old has travelled to Perth for the club's pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

Pogba has been linked with a return to Serie A champions Juventus and Real Madrid. And with increasing speculation over Pogba's next steps, Raiola hopes the World Cup winner's future can be resolved quickly and feels his client has not been sufficiently protected by the club.

"The player [Pogba] has done nothing wrong,” Raiola told Talksport.

“He has been respectful and professional in every way and always. The club has known his feeling for a long time.

"It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

"Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties.”

The first leg of United's pre-season tour sees them play Perth Glory on July 13 and Leeds United on July 17.