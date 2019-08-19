A fine penalty save from Rui Patricio and a brilliant goal from Ruben Neves earned Wolves a point in a match that spoke well of both sides' prospects for the season. United were the better of the two, but when they've calmed down will at least appreciate how much they've improved since last season.

United started the game well and dominated the first half, their possession yielding a brilliant 27th minute goal thanks to Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford's approach play and Anthony Martial's finish. But Wolves defended well enough to deny them any subsequent chances, and duly improved at the start of the second half when Adama Traore replaced Matt Doherty.

And is was Traore who initiated the bout of pressure which brought the equaliser on 55 minutes, Ruben Neves picking up possession from a short corner and curling a magnificent finish over David de Gea, against the underside of the bar, and in.

Unlike this fixture last season, though, in which United took the lead before surrendering, they were quickly back in the ascendancy and on 66 minutes, Paul Pogba won a penalty. Though Rahford scored confidently with one just last week, this time Pogba stepped up and Rui Patricio saved superbly.

Both sides pressed for a winner in the time remaining with United looking likelier, but Wolves defended well and thoroughly earned their point.

United have improved. Unlike last season, United have plans. They know what they're doing in attack and defence, and clearly believe in what they're doing because they were able to respond when things went against them. They've still got a lot of work to do - they're lacking in midfield, and dropped two points against a side who only played really well for 10 minutes - but they're a different outfit from last season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) Rashford was excellent in the first half and had he taken United's penalty, he'd no doubt be named here. But he did not, making for a difficult choice, but Wan-Bisska was near enough flawless in defence and a growing threat in attack.

Rui Patricio 7, Bennett 6, Coady 7, Boly 7, Doherty 6, Dendoncker 6, Moutinho 6, Neves 7, Jonny 5, Jota 6, Jimenez 6. Subs: Traore 7, Neto 6, Cutrone 6.

Man United: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 7, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Shaw 6, McTominay 6, Pogba 5, James 5, Lingard 5, Rashford 7, Martial 7. Subs: Mata 5, Pereira 6, Greenwood 6.

Since the start of last season, no Premier League has taken more penalties than Paul Pogba, who's had 11. He's missed four.

In the Premier League era, Wolves are the first team to come from behind and avoid defeat against Man United, three times in a row.

18’ - Lovely from Rashford! Pogba slings him out wide and he takes Bennett left, right, then left again before flipping over a cross to the back post! all it needs is a touch from Martial, but he can't quite apply the poke; he needs to learn to apply the everything. Best action so far.



GOAL! Wolves0-1 Man United (Martial) Very nice from United, who move the ball the left through Shaw, McTominay and Lingard ... who finds Rashford with an early pass. That's so clever, done with his stride to steal a march on the defender, and his mate takes a lovely touch and slips a ball in behind that's perfect for Martial and Shaw! Martial gets there first, lashing a riser inside the near post! Brilliant! Wolves were absolutely sliced and diced!



54’ - AND JIMENZEZ HEADS MOUTINHO'S FREE-KICK AGAINST THE POST! He gets up first as the ball comes in, De Gea watches it fly across him, then shoves it away when it comes back!



56’ - WHAT A GOAL! Wolves 1-1 Man United (Neves) Wolves do brilliantly to maintain pressure and win a corner; it goes short to Jimenez, who finds Neves on the edge of the box. The ball's kind of in his feet, but it doesn't matter because he digs out a luscious power-curler, that cracks the bar and bounces down over the line! Brilliant!



66’ - PENALTY UNITED! Pogba glides in off the left, playing a lovely one-two off Martial, who flicks him back in! He takes a lovely touch to control, falls over the leg Coady offers him, and that's a penalty!



68’ - WHAT A SAVE! Pogba hits it hard to Patricio's right, and he goes that way! It's not in the corner but it's rising ... and he prangs up and away! Why didn't Rashford take it?!



