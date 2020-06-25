Pedro to join Roma on free transfer from Chelsea – reports

Pedro to join Roma on free transfer – reports
Chelsea forward Pedro will join Roma when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to reports.
The 32-year-old recently signed a short-term extension to his Chelsea deal to see out the coronavirus-interrupted season with the west London club.
However, the former Barcelona forward will bring his five-year stint at Stamford Bridge to an end at season’s close after agreeing terms with the Serie A club, report Sky Sports News.
The Spain international has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League since his 2015 switch from Barcelona, scoring 43 goals in 201 games.
