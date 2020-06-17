Pedro unwilling to play for Chelsea after agreeing Roma deal - report

Pedro is reportedly unwilling to play for Chelsea again this season as he has agreed to sign with Roma.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month and The Athletic (£) say Chelsea had been hoping he would sign a short-term extension until the close of the season.

However, he is apparently reluctant to play for the club again for fear of picking up an injury, having already finalised a two-year deal with Roma.

Play Icon

Premier League Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’ 4 HOURS AGO

Chelsea have nine Premier League matches remaining, starting with a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, as well as an FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester and the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.

While Chelsea look set to exit the Champions League as they trail Bayern 3-0, they face a battle to qualify for the competition next season as they currently sit fourth in the Premier League with a three-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United.

Willian is in a similar situation to Pedro as he is out of contract at the end of the month and yet to agree a short-term extension.

Play Icon WATCH The Premier League is returning: 9 things you can expect... 00:02:02

Premier League Marcus Rashford, government U-turns and structural racism 6 HOURS AGO