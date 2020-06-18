Football
Premier League

Pep Guardiola concerned for Eric Garcia after nasty Ederson collision

Eric Garcia

Image credit: Eurosport

ByPete Hall
an hour ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Pep Guardiola admitted he is very "concerned" for young defender Eric Garcia after his nasty collision with goalkeeper Ederson against Arsenal.

Manchester City defender Garcia needed lengthy treatment on the pitch after running straight into the onrushing Ederson, eventually leaving the pitch on a stretcher before being taken to hospital as City beat Arsenal 3-0.

"He responds well but we have to wait for the next few hours," said Guardiola after the game. "He is conscious but I think he is going to be tested tonight because a kick in the head is always so dangerous.

  • Manchester City down Arsenal after David Luiz meltdown
The doctor told me he was conscious. I'm pretty sure we're going to do absolutely everything to be sure that everything is fine and well.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were enough to give City a winning start to life back in the Premier League at the Eithad, with David Luiz's sending off ensuring Arsenal endured a miserable evening.

Play Icon
WATCH

‘White people need to apologise’ over treatment of black people says Pep Guardiola

00:01:12

Play Icon
