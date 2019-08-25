Despite winning 3-1, Guardiola said the game was “tough,” adding: “We weren’t at our best, but knowing the conditions, the way they defend, they don’t press, they wait.

“[They] sit back, wait for the counter attack, so there wasn’t rhythm, but we solved it.”

Speaking of the goal by 22-year-old Wilson, scored from a sublime free kick, Guardiola said: “I thought Harry Wilson scored an incredible goal.

“When one guy scores in that way you can applaud, so congratulate him. There was nothing Ederson could have done.”

The comments may please Wilson, currently on loan to Bournemouth from Liverpool, who said: "I felt I made really good connection with it, but that’s what you practise for on the training pitch. I was delighted to see it fly in.”

It is Wilson’s second league goal, having scored in his Premier League debut for the club, against Aston Villa.

He said: "I was happy to get my debut goal so early on and delighted to score again today.

"Everyone wants to play in the top division. I'm just trying to take everything in my stride to try and be successful."

Speaking of his own players, Guardiola was full of praise for Raheem Sterling, who scored the side’s second goal just before half-time.

He said: "We didn’t create so many chances today, but Raheem is still scoring goals, which is good for us."

Referring to man of the match David Silva, he said: "He played incredibly well. David in this kind of game – with a defence so deep and with such few spaces – is so good. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen."