Pep Guardiola: I must discover what went wrong for Manchester City this season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is furious with his side's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa and says it's simply not good enough for the club.
Pep Guardiola says he must figure out what went so wrong for Manchester City in not winning the Premier League title by a long way this season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not in the mood to talk about David De Gea as the Manchester United goalkeeper's latest calamitous display dominated conversation.
A spate of errors from David de Gea means he is now "rubbish", according to Manchester United expert Daniel Harris.
Manchester City have won their first big battle in the courts. But how are they going to fix things on the pitch?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side 'learned a hard lesson' with their draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho suggests he has mixed feelings about playing in the Europa League next season.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fully backing his out-of-form goalkeeper David De Gea.
Barcelona have had a tough couple of weeks but might be in for a welcome boost: Sevilla star Diego Carlos looks set to join the club.
Zinedine Zidane is ready to allow up to 16 players to leave the club – some on loan – just days after Real Madrid clinched a 34th league title.
In today's Euro Papers there is another development in the Kai Havertz to Chelsea saga... and it is very good transfer rumour news for Frank Lampard.
There’s another twist in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago, according to a report in Germany.