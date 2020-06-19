Football
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Leroy Sane wants to leave Manchester City

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Leroy Sane

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

Leroy Sane has rejected a contract offer at Manchester City and is looking to leave the club, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Premier League

Fighting for a future that might not be their own, Chelsea's squad have a big couple of months

3 HOURS AGO

"Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Monday's game with Burnley in the Premier League.

"If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract. The club offered two or three times [a new contract] and he rejected it."

The German, whose deal expires at the end of next season, is finally back in the City squad after 10 months out with a knee injury. He was an unused substitute in the 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Guardiola said he had wanted Sane to stay but the player wants to make a fresh start.

"When we make an offer to a player it's because we want him," said the Spaniard.

"He has special quality. We want players who want to play with the club to achieve targets. He is a nice guy and I love him so much. I have nothing against - but he wants another adventure."

Play Icon
WATCH

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

00:01:50

Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford is a 'top, top human being' - Solskjaer on striker's free meal campaign

5 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

5 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Sane to leave City after turning down contract deal - Guardiola

9 MINUTES AGO
Football

Soccer player puts spotlight on plight of migrant fruit pickers in Spain

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona over bonus, ordered to pay former club £6m

AN HOUR AGO
Liga

Tactical Fantasies: Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, the ultimate clash of cultures

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

00:01:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford is a 'top, top human being' - Solskjaer on striker's free meal campaign

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Mesut Ozil will play 'when I see he's ready', says Mikel Arteta

00:00:33
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

5 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 11:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleFighting for a future that might not be their own, Chelsea's squad have a big couple of months
Next articleNeymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona over bonus, ordered to pay former club £6m