Pep Guardiola: Leroy Sane wants to leave Manchester City

Leroy Sane has rejected a contract offer at Manchester City and is looking to leave the club, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

"Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Monday's game with Burnley in the Premier League.

"If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract. The club offered two or three times [a new contract] and he rejected it."

The German, whose deal expires at the end of next season, is finally back in the City squad after 10 months out with a knee injury. He was an unused substitute in the 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Guardiola said he had wanted Sane to stay but the player wants to make a fresh start.

"When we make an offer to a player it's because we want him," said the Spaniard.

"He has special quality. We want players who want to play with the club to achieve targets. He is a nice guy and I love him so much. I have nothing against - but he wants another adventure."

