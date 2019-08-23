The home side went into the match looking for their first point of the season since being promoted to the Premier League.

Villa looked sluggish in the opening 15 minutes and were horribly outplayed by the visitors who piled on the pressure.

Everton were disappointed early on after Jack Grealish made clumsy contact with Richarlison in the box, but a penalty was not awarded.

Going further into the first half, Villa’s summer acquisition Jota, who signed from local rivals Birmingham City in June, looked sharp and made his presence known with some impressive foot-work.

In fact it was Jota’s cross into the box that found fellow-newbie Wesley, who slotted it past the keeper to give the home side the advantage.

Having dominated the rest of the first half, neither team seemed to settle into a rhythm in the second half as Villa seemed to take their foot off the gas and Everton unable to take advantage.

The second half remained scrappy and though the double substitution of Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean gave Everton an immediately fresher feel, they were unable to find an answer.

In the end it was Villa who triumphed after Anwar El Ghazi nudged a last-minute ball past pickford to double his side’s lead. Villa are boosted six places by the victory to 11th place, two places behind Everton who remain ninth.

TAKING POINT - Villa’s summer signings bring the noise

Villa Park was bouncing again on Friday night after their summer signings gave fans a reason to be cheerful. Meanwhile Everton’s recent acquisitions may take a little longer to find their feet, with Moise Kean’s contributions limited this evening to giving away free-kicks.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jota

The Spaniard looked to be on fine form as he deftly found his way around the Everton defence, making some key contributions to the match. Jota provided an assist on the first goal and made some fine runs after stealing possession.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa: Heaton 6, Guilbert 6, Engels 6, Mings 7, Taylor 6, Douglas Luiz 7, Trezeguet 7, McGinn 6, Grealish 7, Jota 8, Wesley 7. Subs: El Ghazi 7, El Mohamady 5,

Everton: Pickford 6, Coleman 6, Keane 6, Mina 7, Digne 7, Schneiderlin 6, Andre Gomes 6, Richarlison 7, G Sigurdsson 6, Bernard 6, Calvert-Lewin 7. Subs: Walcott 5, Iwobi 7, Kean 6.

KEY MOMENTS

21’ GOAL! Jota crosses to Wesley on the edge of the box who runs in and slots the ball straight past the keeper into the far corner.

83’ CLOSE! Iwobi fires through the defence and it just hits the post. Unlucky.

90+5’ GOAL! That's the game ... Anwar El Ghazi latched onto john McGinn's through-ball, nudged the ball past Andre Gomes and slipped the ball under Pickford to double Villa's lead.

KEY STATS