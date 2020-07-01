Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double helps Arsenal stroll past Norwich

Emirates Stadium, Premier League: Arsenal 4 (Aubameyang 33, 67, Xhaka 37, Soares 81) Norwich 0

Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and one each from Granit Xhaka and Cedric Soares gave Arsenal a comfortable win over Norwich, who are as good as down, and with good reason.

They stay bottom of the Premier League table, while Arsenal move above Tottenham into seventh.

Premier League Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quizzed about future after breaking Arsenal record AN HOUR AGO

Arsenal dominated possession from the off and created a few decent chances, but it was Norwich who came closest to scoring when Ben Godfrey hit the post with a strike from distance.

When the Gunners did break the deadlock in the 33rd minute it was only because Tim Krul forgot that he was Tim Krul, trying to diddle Aubameyang, who quickly robbed him to score his 50th Premier League goal into an empty net. Then, on 37 minutes, Arsenal effectively finished the game, Granit Xhaka finishing off a lovely move.

Somehow, Norwich’s players - some of whom played 120 minutes in the FA Cup at the weekend, only to lose at the death - forced themselves to come out for the second half, but they probably wished they hadn’t. For 20 minutes or so they were excellent, and then Josip Drmic played a blind pass directly to Aubameyang, who scored easily.

Very little happened thereafter as Arsenal conserved energy and Norwich avoided further punishment, then Norwich were punished further, Soares marking his Arsenal debut with a goal five minutes after coming on, via deflection – a rather neat summation of the match for both teams.

TALKING POINT

What is Mikel Arteta’s plan? Arsenal played well today, but it’s still hard to know what their best team is or what formation they play. Arteta needs results, of course, but he also needs a team and a style grooved for next season and that is not especially in evidence – perhaps his fundamentals are inculcated on the training ground.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Dani Ceballos (Arsenal): Norwich left a lot of gaps, but he found and used them expertly, controlling the first half - ultimately when the game was decided - with incisive passing and intelligent movement.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Martinez 8, Bellerin 6, Mustafi 6, David Luiz 7, Kolasinac 6, Tierney 7, Xhaka 6, Ceballos 8, Nelson 6, Lacazette 6, Aubameyang 8. Subs: Willock 7, Holding 6, Nketiah 6, Cedric 7, Pepe 6.



Norwich City: Krul 6, Aarons 6, Godfrey 6, Lewis 5, McClean 5, Trybull 5, Rupp 5, Cantrell 7, Buendia 5, Pukki 5. Subs: Idah 7, Drmic 5, Hernandez 7, Vracic 5, Stiepermann 5.

KEY MOMENTS

8’ - Ceballos gets the ball deep and threads a luscious pass inside Lewis for Bellerin - this time Tettey can't intercept. So Bellerin cuts into the box but when he should shoot he opts to take another touch to give a square ball, and this time Tettey is there.



10 ‘ - Ceballos is looking dangerous - he's getting so much space - and he slides forward for Xhaka, who finds Aubameyang. Chopping towards goal from the left, he opens his body, Henry-style, only to punch his shot into Krul's chest.



20’ - OH MY ABSOLUTE DAYS! Trybull squares for Godfrey, 35 yards from goal, and with no one near him takes a touch, THEN EXPLODES INTO A DRIVE THAT SMASHES THE POST, TWO-THIRDS OF THE WAY UP! What an effort that was - "he caught it beautiful" - but what can you do.



22’ - Lacazette slugs towards the Norwich box then runs into trouble, but the ball breaks to the ubiquitous Ceballos, who curves a delicious centre directly to the aforementioned Lacazette. He should go across goal but instead tries for the near post, and Krul catches his header easily enough. Good chance.



32’ - Arsenal win a corner and it goes short to Nelson, who shimmies out then wiggles left, sending Aarons for a sarnie before crossing low for Lacazette, at the near post, eight yards out ... it must be ... and he bungles wide!



33’ - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City (Aubameyang) Ahahahahahaha! Krul dallies on a backpass then tries to let it run across him, foxing Aubameyang with his glorious footwork and perspicacity. In his imagination. Back on the pitch, Aubameyang robs him easily and slides into the empty net.



37’ - LOVELY GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Norwich City (Xhaka) David Luiz zones a lovely ball out to Tierney, who plays behind Aarons for Aubameyang. Racing onto it, he flicks a square pass with the outside of his foot into the middle, for Xhaka to joyfully thump home his first goal of the season. in a front room somewhere in England, Peter Drury shouted "REDEMPTION!



45+2’ - Norwich win a free-kick 25 yards out, just right of centre. McClean fancies it, and curls an absolute pearler over the wall ... but Martinez flies towards the top corner and shoves it behind! Excellent effort, excellent save.



46’ - And here's Idah, taking the ball nicely to set himself for a left-footed shot ... and he catches, that, clumping it with no backlift ... but Martinez makes another good save.



67’ - GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Norwich City (Aubameyang) Oh dear oh dear. Norwich have a throw deep inside their own half, the ball falls to Drmic, and he squares from touchline into own box, directly to Aubameyang, who takes a touch and easily sweeps past Krul. Norwich have done really well since half-time, but now they're absolutely finished.



81’ - GOAL! Arsenal 4-0 Norwich City (Cedric) What a signing! A Ceballos corner is only half-cleared, and just outside the box, Cedric takes a touch then takes aim, lashing a goalbound shot that takes a deflection and whooshes past Krul.

OPTA STATS

Since losing to Chelsea in Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge, Arsenal have won five of their last six home league games), and won four in a row for the first time since April 2019

It took Cedric Soares 229 seconds to score as many league goal for Arsenal as he did in 120 appearances for Southampton (10,090 minutes).

Premier League Manchester City to hear Champions League ban appeal result on July 13 - Paper Round A DAY AGO