Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'happy' at Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is happy at Arsenal, according to manager Mikel Arteta, who is "positive" about the striker's future.

There have been questions about whether Aubameyang will be with the club next season as his contract expires in the summer of 2021, with the 31-year-old linked with a move to a host of European clubs.

An extension is yet to have been agreed with the forward, who recently became the fastest Arsenal player to 50 Premier League goals, but Arteta is not worried about the prospect of his star striker's departure.

"I've always been very positive about [Aubameyang's future]. I don't have the key to the future and in football anything is possible," Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City.

But I see his reaction, I see how he's training every day and know that he's happy. I talk to him a lot and if we're able to do it, I think we can do it [agree a new deal] We know how important he is to this team.

Aubameyang is not the only Arsenal forward who has been linked with a move away from the club. Under contract until 2022, Alexandre Lacazette has been pinpointed in some quarters as a possible candidate to sell this summer in order to raise funds for a squad rebuild. Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus have both been touted as suitors. Arteta, again, does not entertain such talk.

"Why would I want to lose a player like him? Arteta added. "I'm really happy with him. I said that even before I joined here that he is the type of striker that I really like.

"The way he can link play, he's a massive competitor he hates to lose. He goes for every ball, you see in every challenge how he's ready to go. He works really hard and he's a very intelligent player."

