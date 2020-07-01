Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quizzed about future after breaking Arsenal record

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was quizzed about his contract situation after becoming the fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal.

The striker netted twice against Norwich to reach the landmark in 79 appearances, which is a record for Arsenal and also the sixth fastest in Premier League history.

There have been questions about whether Aubameyang will be with the club next season as his contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Asked about his contract situation, he told BT Sport: “We will see. We talk with the club and we will see what happens. First of all I am really focused on the games at the end of the season.

“We are doing well and working very well. We have good signs that we are improving.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said afterwards that he wants Aubameyang to stay.

“The way he works every day he decided to get better. Hopefully he's here for longer. He can see what we are trying to do and hopefully he can evolve.

“I leave that (the contract) to the football club. Auba knows really well my thoughts towards him, the project I want to create and that I want him in that.

“I am positive and I will remain positive but things have to progress.”

