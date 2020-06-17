Aston Villa and Sheffield United players take knee at kick-off

Aston Villa and Sheffield United’s players took a knee on the pitch at kick-off in their Premier League match.

The players, wearing shirts with Black Lives Matter instead of surnames, paused to support the BLM movement along with referee Michael Oliver.

Football Strong anti-racism message at re-start of Premier League 12 MINUTES AGO

The tribute comes amid worldwide protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Several Premier League clubs in recent weeks have posed taking a knee, like former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick who popularised the gesture as a way to protest racial issues.

Football ASTON VILLA AND SHEFFIELD UNITED PLAYERS AND REFEREE TAKE A KNEE AT KICKOFF ON ENGLISH PREMIER 12 MINUTES AGO