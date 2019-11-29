Poch in? The return of Vieira or Arteta? The runners and riders for the Arsenal job

FREDDIE LJUNGBERG

Age – 42

Current club – Arsenal (interim)

Next Arsenal manager odds – 3/1

Ljungberg, who was assistant manager, has been promoted to take over until the end of the season on an interim basis, sound familiar to anyone? Ljungberg will be hoping to emulate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and bring a level of success that gives him the permanent job, and then just not let it all fall to pieces when he does get appointed permanently.

Ljungberg has minimal management experience but he is a club legend and should be able to leverage that into goodwill for some time. He needs to take the opportunity presented to him.

NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO

Age – 45

Current club – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Next Arsenal manager odds – 7/2

Nuno is currently into his third year as Wolves boss, having led them into the Premier League from the Championship and then into the Europa League, where on Thursday evening they made it out of the group stage.

Nuno Espirito SantoGetty Images

Nuno has won praise for his team’s well-organised nature and ruthless counter-attacking style but part of the reason he was hired in the first place was his connection to Jorge Mendes, the agent who has a close relationship with Wolves’ Chinese owners.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Age – 47

Current club – Unattached

Next Arsenal manager odds - 5/1

Oh boy this would be carnage. Pochettino is of course available after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, can you imagine if he actually made the move across north London?

It’s nice for Arsenal fans to imagine but it seems unlikely for two reasons. 1) Pochettino is fiercely loyal, he has always maintained he would never manage Barcelona after his time with Espanyol. Although Daniel Levy’s savagery might change his mind. 2) Pochettino is likely to be linked with every top job that becomes available in the summer, would he throw that opportunity away for a club with as many structural issues as Arsenal?

Mauricio Pochettino Getty Images

MIKEL ARTETA

Age – 37

Current club – Manchester City (Assistant manager)

Next Arsenal manager odds – 5/1

Another former Gunner who doesn’t have much managerial experience. However, Arteta has earned rave reviews for his work at Manchester City with Pep Guardiola, most notably from the City boss himself.

The Spaniard has long been tipped to make the step into management and some believe that he will be the person City look to when it comes time to replace Guardiola. If Ljungberg fails will Arsenal really put their faith in a different rookie manager?

Josep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Manchester CityGetty Images

CARLO ANCELOTTI

Age – 60

Current club – Napoli

Next Arsenal manager odds – 5/1

Ancelotti is with Napoli and was initially at far longer odds than these before reports emerged that he is under consideration from the Arsenal board. Ancelotti brings success wherever he goes, often in an attacking style that is pleasing to the fans.

The only issue is whether Arsenal could persuade Ancelotti to leave Napoli, who he could take into the knockout stages of the Champions League, even if they are off the pace in Serie A.

Carlo AncelottiGetty Images

MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI

Age – 52

Current club – Unattached

Next Arsenal manager odds – 6/1

Allegri led Juventus to five straight Serie A titles and two Champions League finals, winning plaudits for his shrewd tactical ability, regularly switching formations at will.

However he couldn’t get Juventus over the European hump plus he is in the middle of a year-long sabbatical and may not wish to break that after speaking of the need to recharge his batteries.

Massimiliano AllegriGetty Images

RAFA BENITEZ

Age – 59

Current club – Dalian Yifang

Next Arsenal manager odds – 12/1

Benitez is currently in China after the acrimonious end to his time at Newcastle but his good work in tough conditions at St James Park means that his stock is very high. Benitez would be a safe bet, someone who has a proven track record in the Premier League.

However Benitez is also famously loyal and he hates the idea of breaking contracts, would those principles ring true if Arsenal come calling?

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian Sports Center Stadium on August 19, 2019 in Dalian, Liaoning Province of ChinaGetty Images

PATRICK VIEIRA

Age – 43

Current club – Nice

Next Arsenal manager odds – 20/1

Vieira was spoken about as a future Arsenal boss when he was playing for the club but so far his management career should probably be described as solid, rather than spectacular. His New York City FC side played fantastic football at times but he couldn’t get them the MLS Cup they wanted.

He falls into the same category of Arteta to some extent. Even though he has more experience than him why would Arsenal risk a relative rookie if Ljunberg can’t make it work.