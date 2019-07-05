Pogba, who moved to United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record fee of £89.3 million, has produced inconsistent displays despite scoring 31 goals in 142 appearances in all competitions.

"Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul's wishes," Raiola told the Times newspaper.

" Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We're in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are. "

The 26-year-old World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, where he will link up with coach Zinedine Zidane, or a return to former club Juventus.

Pogba had suggested last month in Tokyo that now "could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else".

He is currently in New York this week on a promotional tour, with United's squad set to fly out to Australia shortly for a series of pre-season games that begin next week.

Raiola did not confirm if Pogba would make the trip. "I can't tell you anything. I live day by day," he added.

United kick off their new league campaign against Chelsea at Old Trafford on August 11.