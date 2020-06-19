Pogba makes impact on return as Fernandes penalty rescues Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his sides first goal with teammate Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 19, 2020

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Bergwijn 27’) Manchester United 1 (Fernandes P 81’)

Paul Pogba made an impact on his first Manchester United appearance since September, winning a penalty from which Bruno Fernandes levelled matters.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United fought to a 1-1 draw as Premier League football returned to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday.

The match started at a testimonial pace, as both sets of players cam to terms with their return to action, the lack of atmosphere and the heavy rain that made for quick and difficult conditions. Steven Bergwijn sparked the game into life for the hosts, putting them in front after a meandering run around Harry Maguire, and a shot that David de Gea should have saved but could only parry into the net.

United were much better in the second half, particularly after the introduction of Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba. The latter won a late penalty for United after superb work in the corner of the pitch to beat Eric Dier, which Bruno Fernandes then converted.

Spurs survived a couple of late scares to claim a draw. Referee Jonathan Moss overturned another penalty award after a VAR review and an injury time shot from Greenwood went just wide of the post. Both teams stay in the same position in the table, with United in fifth and Spurs in eighth.

TALKING POINT

Can Paul Pogba re-establish himself in Manchester United’s midfield? After coming on as a substitute Pogba had a noticeable effect on United’s improvement in the second half. He linked up effectively and immediately with Bruno Fernandes and won the penalty for United’s equaliser with a superb piece of skill to beat Eric Dier. After a difficult season disrupted by injuries and speculation that he might leave, Pogba’s cameo was a telling reminder of what he is capable of.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

The Portuguese midfielder has been United’s best player since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon at the end of January and he was again the most influential player on the pitch. His willingness to play forward directly and accurately has been transformative for United this season and his nerveless penalty earned his team a point.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Lloris 7; Aurier 6, Sanchez 7, Dier , Davies 6; Winks 7, Sissoko 6; Lamela 7, Bergwijn 7, Son 6; Kane 5

SUBS: Gedson 6 Lo Celso 6

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea 6; Wan-Bissaka 7, Lindelof 6, Maguire 5, Shaw 6; McTominay 6, Fred 6, Fernandes 8; James 5, Martial 6, Rashford 6

SUBS: Matic 6, Pogba 7, Lingard, Greenwood 7, Ighalo 6

KEY MOMENTS

22’ EXCELLENT SAVE! A lovely ball into the box from Fernandes skids into the path of Rashford, who hits a snap shot with his left foot that Lloris saves well with his feet.

27’ GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Bergwijn 27) Manchester United 0 - Tottenham are ahead, and it's a wonderful goal from Bergwijn! He gets the ball 40 yards out from the United goal, and runs around Maguire with almost contemptuous ease before unloading a shot that goes through De Gea and high into the net.

30’ CLOSE! United almost equalise immediately. Fred whips in a free kick from the left and Rashford looks certain to score with a header, but Sanchez does just enough to put him off and it's scrambled behind for a corner.

32’ GREAT SAVE! Bergwijn is causing havoc here. He races away down the right and strokes a lovely cross to the back post, where Son is unmarked. Son thumps a header at goal and only a brilliant reflex save by De Gea stops United from going further behind.

64’ WHAT A CHANCE! Pogba finds Fernandes, who Cruyff turns and finds Martial in space in the Spurs area. Martial dithers over his shot though and Dier slides in to get a crucial block on the ball, which trickles into the hands of Lloris.

67’ GREAT SAVE! United are knocking hard here. Shaw cuts a ball back to Martial, who takes a touch in the penalty area before lashing a shot at the top corner. It looks in, but Lloris pulls off a superb reflex save to tip the ball over the bar.

80’ PENALTY TO UNITED! This is brilliant from Pogba, who takes Dier on in the right corner and dribbles by him superbly. In his desperation to get back, Dier brings Pogba down in the area and it's a penalty.

81’ GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 1 Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 81) - Fernandes scores, sending Lloris definitively the wrong way and picking out the bottom corner.

90+5 SO CLOSE! What a chance for United to steal it. Ighalo finds Greenwood free on the right of the Spurs area. Greenwood cuts past Davies but drags his shot half a yard wide of the far post.

KEY STATS

Steven Bergwijn has now scored in all of his first three home appearances for Tottenham.

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions

