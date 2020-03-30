The Warm-Up: Enjoy Kane while you have him Spurs fans

Pictures began to emerge late on Sunday of the 24-year-old near the scene of a damaged Range Rover, with police confirming that they had been made aware of an incident in the Dickens Heath of Solihull.

West Midlands police said in a statement that an incident was under investigation.

“We were called to Waterside, Dickens Heath, just before 10am to reports that a Range Rover had crashed into two parked cars in the street. The driver left his details with a member of the public at the scene before leaving on foot, and will be spoken to by police in due course. Minor damage was caused to the parked vehicles,” said the statement.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk quoting log 643 of 29 March.”

The images emerged just hours after Grealish had taken to social media urge people to stay at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To help save lives you must stay at home,” began Grealish in a post

“Only leave your house to buy food, buy medicine or to exercise and always remember to stay at least two metres apart. This is urgent, protect the NHS, stay home, save lives.”

His club Aston Villa were unavailable for comment when contacted by the Guardian late on Sunday.