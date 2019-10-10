Getty Images

POLL: Where will Jose Mourinho end up next?

POLL: Where will Jose Mourinho end up next?
By Enis Koylu

1 hour agoUpdated 39 minutes ago

Le Buzz

Jean-Michael Aulas claimed on Thursday that Jose Mourinho has turned down a move to Olympique Lyonnais after already chosing his next destination - but where is it?

On the same topic

Premier League

Results

Tables

0Read and react
0Read and react