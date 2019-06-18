ESPN are among those to claim the combative 22-year-old has been approached by City, although he is yet to make a decision on his next destination.

Rodri looks set to join a growing exit list at Wanda Metropolitano, with Diego Godin and Juanfran already departing this summer and Antoine Griezmann also poised to leave. Reports suggest Jan Oblak could join them as he considers his future due to the club’s lack of ambition to keep their best players.

City and Bayern Munich are among those chasing the Spaniard’s signature, with the Premier League champions ready to make their move for a player seen as a long-term replacement to Fernandinho.

Atletico are expected to sign Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid as Rodri’s replacement.