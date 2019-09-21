Manchester City scored five goals in the first 18 minutes as they ripped through Watford to claim an 8-0 win at the Etihad.

Bernardo Silva’s hat-trick was added to by David Silva, Sergio Aguero’s penalty, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Kevin De Bruyne in a staggeringly one-sided contest.

The only disappointment for Pep Guardiola was that his side could not match, or better, neighbours Manchester United’s record Premier League win: a 9-0 demolition of Ipswich in 1995.

More to follow.