Premier League: 2020/21 season dates announced

Liverpool celebrate in the dressing room with the premier league trophy after winning the Premier league at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England

The 2020/21 Premier League will start on September 12 and end on May 23, it has been announced.

The current domestic campaign concludes on Sunday following a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the FA Cup final set for August 1 and the Champions League final in Lisbon set for August 23.

Play Icon

Premier League Solskjaer: We've put ourselves in a good position to get back into the Champions League 2 HOURS AGO

The start of the new Premier League season will come just 20 days after that final in Lisbon, and just four days after a round of Nations League matches conclude on September 8.

“Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020,” read a statement on the Premier League’s website.

The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021.

The Premier League added in a statement that it was consulting with the FA and EFL regarding other domestic competitions.

“The Premier League will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions,” added the statement.

The new calendar will truncate the preparation period for those players involved in next summer's Euros.

Had the tournament gone ahead as planned this year it would have commenced on June 11, some 26 days after the originally-planned finish of the Premier League. However, the new schedule allows for 19 days between the finish of the domestic campaign and the start of the Euros on June 11.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

26 July: Premier League concludes

26 July: Championship Play-Off semi-final, first leg

27 July: Championship Play-Off semi-final, first leg

29 July: Championship Play-Off semi-final, second leg

30 July: Championship Play-Off semi-final, second leg

1 August: FA Cup final

4 August 2020: Championship Play-Off final

5-6 August: UEFA Europa League round of 16 completed

7-8 August: UEFA Champions League round of 16, second legs

10-11 August: Europa League quarter-finals, single-legged ties

12-15 August: Champions League quarter-finals, single-legged ties

16-17 August: Europa League semi-finals, single-legged ties

18-19 August: Champions League semi-finals, single-legged tie

21 August: Europa League final - Cologne

23 August: UEFA Champions League final - Lisbon

Play Icon WATCH Manchester United target 'surprise star' to complete midfield - Euro Papers 00:01:33

Premier League James Milner leads tributes to 'amazing captain' Jordan Henderson after FWA award 4 HOURS AGO