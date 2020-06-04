Football
Premier League

Premier League agrees five substitutes for season restart

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Pep Guardiola in front of his substitutes and coaching team

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
22 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

Premier League clubs will be able to use five substitutes, rather than the usual three, when the season resumes on June 17, it was announced on Thursday.

The changes will be temporary to mitigate the packed schedule clubs will have after a three-month suspension to the season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bundesliga

Dortmund defend players' haircuts amid tight health protocol

2 HOURS AGO

There are 92 outstanding fixtures with the majority of teams facing nine matches in a six-week period.

"For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players," a Premier League statement said after a meeting of shareholders on Thursday.

"This is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month."

Clubs will be able to have nine substitutes on the bench, up from the usual seven.

Play Icon
WATCH

Real Madrid make Sancho their top transfer target – Euro Papers

00:01:24

Football

Retired China soccer star calls for ouster of Communist Party

2 HOURS AGO
Football

'Why do you need the money now?': Schalke apologise for ticket refund questions

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Wigan takeover completed - club statement

7 MINUTES AGO
Bundesliga

Dortmund defend players' haircuts amid tight health protocol

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Retired China soccer star calls for ouster of Communist Party

2 HOURS AGO
Football

'Why do you need the money now?': Schalke apologise for ticket refund questions

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Real Madrid make Sancho their top transfer target – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Joshua Kimmich – As players we should use our voice to make a difference

00:00:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Muhammad Ali: The champion whose fast fists and personality transcended sports

00:01:09
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFernandes: Spurs wanted to sign me but thought I was too expensive
Next articleWigan takeover completed - club statement