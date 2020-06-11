Football
Premier League

Premier League clubs agree matchday protocols

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ben Chilwell of Leicester City with Fernandinho of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City at The King Power Stadium on February.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

All 20 Premier League clubs have approved a range of matchday protocols for next week's resumption of action after a three-month stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest shareholders meeting on Thursday discussed the details of medical and operational measures, including how many backroom staff will be allowed to attend away games.

Football

England's Scott signs new contract with Man City Women as player-coach

2 HOURS AGO

According to media reports clubs will also respect a minute's silence for those who have died during the pandemic and kits will include a heart-shaped badge in honour of NHS and frontline staff during the crisis.

The Premier League's Project Restart kicks off next Wednesday with the first two of the 92 outstanding fixtures.

Manchester City will host Arsenal and Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United.

All the remaining games will be played without fans and a strict limit of 300 people -- including broadcast staff, written media, commentators, doping officials and scouts -- will be allowed in stadiums on matchdays.

Stadiums will be split into red, amber and green zones with the red zone to include 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff and a further five "essential staff".

Other measures include deep cleaning of corner flags, goalposts, substitution boards and match balls.

The measures are a requirement of the government's green light for a return of competitive sport.

Play Icon
WATCH

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

00:01:41

Football

'I'm just a coach - in the eyes of the world I'm a black coach' - Trailblazer Hill on racism

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Unloved Coppa Italia enjoys a moment in the spotlight

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Ligue 1

Tactical Fantasies: Is Paul Pogba the leader PSG have been crying out for?

26 MINUTES AGO
Football

England's Scott signs new contract with Man City Women as player-coach

2 HOURS AGO
Football

'I'm just a coach - in the eyes of the world I'm a black coach' - Trailblazer Hill on racism

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Unloved Coppa Italia enjoys a moment in the spotlight

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen end Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

00:01:31
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

09/06/2020 AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

08/06/2020 AT 17:17
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
View more

What's On

Previous articleAlli handed one-match suspension by FA over coronavirus video
Next articleSwimming ace Anderson taking the plunge for Tokyo