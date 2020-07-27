Premier League clubs in Europe: Can Wolves take Chelsea’s Champions League place?

Arsenal and Wolves could yet join the European party despite the Premier League concluding on Sunday.

Who is in the Champions League?

Premier League champions Liverpool will be joined in the Champions League by runners-up Manchester City, who saw their two-year European ban overturned earlier this month.

Manchester United are back in the Champions League after finishing third, while Chelsea are also in the competition after beating Leicester to fourth.

What if Wolves win the Europa League?

Winning the Europa League secures a place in the following season’s Champions League group stages, but does not come at the expense of any other club domestically.

That means fourth-placed Chelsea would not lose their spot to Wolves, who could become the fifth English side in the Champions League if they win the Europa League in August.

Who is in the Europa League?

For now, it is Leicester and Tottenham in next season’s Europa League after they finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Wolves could yet join them, but only if they do not win the Europa League and Chelsea win the FA Cup.

What if Arsenal win the FA Cup?

Arsenal take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on August 1. Victory for the Gunners would book them a place in the Europa League.

Should Chelsea win, Arsenal would miss out on Europe with seventh place in the Premier League going into the Europa League.

Given Wolves finished seventh, that is why they still have two possible avenues into Europe next season.

Wolves host Olympiacos in their Europa League last-16 second leg against Olympiacos August 6, with the tie finely balanced at 1-1.

Should Wolves progress, Roma or Sevilla await in the quarters.

