Liverpool players take a knee in memory of George Floyd at Anfield on June 01, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

The Premier League clubs are discussing the best ways they can honour the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, and show support for the anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter.

The season is set to resume next week, three months after it went on hiatus. In the meantime, over 40,000 people in the UK are confirmed to have died from coronavirus.

Clubs may opt to hold a minute's silence in their memory prior to matches, and may also don a heart-shaped logo on kits as a thank-you to NHS staff for their efforts.

They are also open to the possibility of players taking a knee before kick-off to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests have taken place around the world since the death of George Floyd in police custody in the USA last month.

England winger Jadon Sancho was just one of the Bundesliga players who demonstrated his backing for the protests when he revealed an undershirt with the slogan "Justice for George Floyd" last week.

