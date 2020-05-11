Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates with teammates Riyad Mahrez, Kyle Walker and John Stones after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park

The Premier League’s plans to restart face a crucial two days, while in transfer land Manchester United are linked with two strikers. It’s Tuesday’s Paper Round.

Concerned Premier League players to have their say

Premier League clubs will hold squad meetings in the next 48 hours and hear from players concerned with the league’s plans to restart, the Daily Mail reports. The Premier League was boosted by the government’s announcement that elite sport could take place behind-closed-doors from June 1, and while there have been plenty of stumbling blocks already – namely the use of neutral venues – another major obstacle is player welfare and their feelings about the league’s resumption. On Monday, Danny Rose called the plans ‘b*******’, Raheem Sterling spoke of his reservations, while Tyrone Mings’ take can be seen below…

Paper Round’s view: While the bosses have been busy planning a restart, it turns out there are a growing number of concerned employees. Go figure. This should come as no surprise, and the Premier League could regret not consulting the views of the players earlier. After all, for all the talk, only they can play. Their welfare should always have been a priority, only now do you get the sense that clubs and Premier League bosses will truly listen, knowing the power players could have if they decide to vote with their feet.

***

United confident on Dembele

Back to the world of transfers, where Manchester United are reportedly confident of signing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, the Mirror reports. United look set to be in a financially stable position whenever the transfer window reopens, and that could see them make a £60m move for Dembele, who has been a long-term target for the club. After the Ligue 1 season was ended early, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas admitted the club may have to cash in on some players after they missed out on a spot in Europe.

Paper Round’s view: Willing to sell, it would appear, but no doubt Lyon will play hardball when it comes to negotiating a fee for one of their star players. For United, it will be a case of how badly they want or need him. If asked to pay £60m, you would imagine they will be searching for other options.

***

Could Vinicius be that other option?

Right on cue, a cheaper option appears to be Carlos Vinicius, with United lining up a £35m move for Carlos Vinicius, the Sun and the Daily Mail reports. The Brazilian has scored 20 goals in 33 games this season, and United are hoping to get the player for under half his current release clause of £88m. Unsurprisingly, Benfica are hopeful that clause will be met, but United will start low to see whether the Portuguese club will bite.

Paper Round’s view: With a £88m release clause, it could well be that United get to around the £60m mark with Vinicius too, so it’ll be a case of which striker they want more. Wonder what Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial make of all this striker talk.

***

Ndombele going nowhere

Tottenham have no intention of selling Tanguy Ndombele, the Daily Mail reports. The 23-year-old midfielder is the club’s record signing, having joined for £55m last summer, and despite an indifferent first season in the Premier League he has already been linked with a move to Barcelona. But despite that interest, Ndombele wants to stay at Spurs and prove his critics wrong, while the club will entertain the idea of him leaving either.

Paper Round’s view: Fitness has been the concern for Spurs fans regarding Ndombele, so they will hope that private lockdown training sessions – as well as the very public one with boss Jose Mourinho – will have their club-record signing back in top-top shape for the season’s resumption, whenever that may be.

