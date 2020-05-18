Premier League clubs have voted to return to training on Tuesday, as the return of top-flight football in England moves closer.

The votes means that Premier League clubs can now clear to enter phase one of their return to training – this entails expanding training from individual programs to sessions in groups of five as long as social distancing protocols are adhered to.

“Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so,” read a statement on the Premier League website.

“Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted.

“This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government.

“Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

“Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”

The vote represents a boost to the Premier League’s Project Restart, as the return to training falls in line with the aims of that project.

What is Project Restart?

The basis of the Premier League’s plans for Project Restart were set out in the Daily Mirror. They are:

The Premier League to pay for a comprehensive testing regime

Phased return to training

Full training, to start towards the end of May

Games to resume in early June

On-going communication with the government on match-day requirements

