Football
Premier League

Premier League coronavirus testing: One positive test in latest round

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Un football et un masque (coronavirus)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByPete Hall
an hour ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

There has been one unnamed positve test from the ninth round of Premier League coronavirus testing.

The Premier League confirmed that on June 15 and 16, 1541 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, with one of those coming back positive.

Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

2 HOURS AGO

The player or member of club staff who has tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. No specific details as to clubs or individuals have been provided.

Since players returned to contact training last month, tests have been carried out twice a week and the league has seen a total of 17 positives in nine rounds of testing so far.

PREVIOUS TEST RESULTS

  • Round 1: 17-18 May - 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs.
  • Round 2: 19-22 May - 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.
  • Round 3: 25-26 May - 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs.
  • Round 4: 28-29 May - 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive.
  • Round 5: 1-2 June - 1,197 tested, with one testing positive.
  • Round 6: 4-5 June - 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive.
  • Round 7: 8-9 June - 1,213 tested, with one testing positive.
  • Round 8: 11-12 June - 1,200 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.
Premier League

Pep Guardiola concerned for Eric Garcia after nasty Ederson collision

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Premier League fixtures: Matchweeks 33-35 announced

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Setien urges UEFA to let Barca face Napoli at Camp Nou

3 MINUTES AGO
Football

Sky enjoy ratings boost with Premier League return

17 MINUTES AGO
Football

Solskjaer praises Rashford for school dinners campaign

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Marcus Rashford praised for 'life-changing' efforts by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Champions League holds key to Kai Havertz future as Chelsea move closer to deal - Euro Papers

00:01:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘White people need to apologise’ over treatment of black people says Pep Guardiola

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articlePep Guardiola concerned for Eric Garcia after nasty Ederson collision
Next articleSky enjoy ratings boost with Premier League return