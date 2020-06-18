Premier League coronavirus testing: One positive test in latest round

There has been one unnamed positve test from the ninth round of Premier League coronavirus testing.

The Premier League confirmed that on June 15 and 16, 1541 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, with one of those coming back positive.

The player or member of club staff who has tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. No specific details as to clubs or individuals have been provided.

Since players returned to contact training last month, tests have been carried out twice a week and the league has seen a total of 17 positives in nine rounds of testing so far.

PREVIOUS TEST RESULTS

Round 1: 17-18 May - 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs.

Round 2: 19-22 May - 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.

Round 3: 25-26 May - 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs.

Round 4: 28-29 May - 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive.

Round 5: 1-2 June - 1,197 tested, with one testing positive.

Round 6: 4-5 June - 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive.

Round 7: 8-9 June - 1,213 tested, with one testing positive.

Round 8: 11-12 June - 1,200 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.

