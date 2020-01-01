Getty Images

Premier League done deals: All the January transfer window ins and outs

Premier League done deals: All the January transfer window ins and outs
By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

January 2020 transfer window done deals: all the Premier League ins and outs before the window closes on January 31.

Video - The top 10 January transfer targets - and where they could go

02:16

ARSENAL

Ins: None

Outs: None

ASTON VILLA

Ins: None

Outs: None

BOURNEMOUTH

Ins: None

Outs: None

BRIGHTON

Ins: None

Outs: None

BURNLEY

Ins: None

Outs: None

CHELSEA

Ins: None

Outs: None

CRYSTAL PALACE

Ins: None

Outs: None

EVERTON

Ins: None

Outs: None

LEICESTER CITY

Ins: None

Outs: None

LIVERPOOL

Ins: Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg, £7.5m)

Outs: None

MANCHESTER CITY

Ins: None

Outs: None

MANCHESTER UNITED

Ins: None

Outs: None

NEWCASTLE

Ins: None

Outs: None

NORWICH

Ins: None

Outs: None

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ins: None

Outs: None

SOUTHAMPTON

Ins: None

Outs: None

TOTTENHAM

Ins: None

Outs: None

WATFORD

Ins: None

Outs: None

WEST HAM

Ins: None

Outs: None

WOLVES

Ins: None

Outs: None

On the same topic

Premier League

Results

Tables

0Read and react
0Read and react