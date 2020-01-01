Getty Images
Premier League done deals: All the January transfer window ins and outs
January 2020 transfer window done deals: all the Premier League ins and outs before the window closes on January 31.
ARSENAL
Ins: None
Outs: None
ASTON VILLA
Ins: None
Outs: None
BOURNEMOUTH
Ins: None
Outs: None
BRIGHTON
Ins: None
Outs: None
BURNLEY
Ins: None
Outs: None
CHELSEA
Ins: None
Outs: None
CRYSTAL PALACE
Ins: None
Outs: None
EVERTON
Ins: None
Outs: None
LEICESTER CITY
Ins: None
Outs: None
LIVERPOOL
Ins: Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg, £7.5m)
Outs: None
MANCHESTER CITY
Ins: None
Outs: None
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ins: None
Outs: None
NEWCASTLE
Ins: None
Outs: None
NORWICH
Ins: None
Outs: None
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Ins: None
Outs: None
SOUTHAMPTON
Ins: None
Outs: None
TOTTENHAM
Ins: None
Outs: None
WATFORD
Ins: None
Outs: None
WEST HAM
Ins: None
Outs: None
WOLVES
Ins: None
Outs: None