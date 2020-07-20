Premier League finale: Why race for Europe is going beyond the final week

Liverpool are champions, Norwich are down, so what else needs to be resolved in the final week of the Premier League 2019-20 season?

After the longest of domestic campaigns we have entered the final seven days of Premier League football. No null and void, no points per game to work out, just one more week before the season actually concludes on the pitch, albeit behind closed doors.

Since the restart Liverpool got over the line to confirm the title in late June, Norwich were officially relegated earlier in July, but the relegation looks set to go the final day on Sunday, July 26, while the race for Europe is going to August. Here’s what needs to be resolved…

Remaining Premier League fixtures

20/07/2020 (Times BST)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United 18:00

Sheffield United v Everton 18:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace 20:15

21/07/2020

Watford v Manchester City 18:00

Aston Villa v Arsenal 20:15

22/07/2020

Manchester United v West Ham United 18:00

Liverpool v Chelsea 20:15

26/07/2020 - all KOs 16:00

Southampton v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Manchester City v Norwich City

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal v Watford

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Bournemouth

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Manchester United

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Champions League: Shootout at King Power

Now Manchester City’s European ban has been overturned and they are sure of a place in the Champions League next season, there are just two places left on offer.

It is currently advantage Chelsea, who are third and a point ahead of Leicester with a game in hand. However, the Blues travel to Liverpool on Thursday before hosting Wolves four days later. Anything but easy, but one win would be enough, while if they at least match Leicester and Manchester United’s points total in the final week then they will finish third.

Leicester’s defeat at Tottenham on Sunday means United can leapfrog them into fourth with their game in hand if they draw or beat West Ham on Thursday.

Regardless, it is going to the final day as Leicester host United on Sunday. It could be winner-takes-all, but goal difference could yet play a part and deny the Foxes even if they beat United, should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side inflict a heavy defeat on West Ham.

Arsenal make Europa League an unknown

The Europa League places will not be sorted out by Sunday after Arsenal’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City on Saturday means the Gunners could yet seal a spot in Europe by way of the cup.

If Arsenal win the FA Cup, then only fifth and sixth in the Premier League make the Europa League. With one of Chelsea, Leicester or United set to finish fifth, it is in Wolves’ hands to finish sixth, as they have a game in hand over Spurs who are two points ahead.

Sheffield United, Burnley and Arsenal are not technically out of the race to finish sixth, while the club who finishes seventh – which could well be Spurs – will have a keen eye on the Arsenal v Chelsea FA Cup final on August 1.

Relegation: Any escape for Aston Villa or Bournemouth?

Bournemouth are three points from safety with one game remaining, and so the Cherries have a slim chance of survival going into their match at Everton on Sunday.

Watford could relegate Bournemouth if they draw or beat Manchester City on Tuesday, the same day Aston Villa welcome Arsenal to Villa Park.

Villa fans will be hoping for City to win big at Watford, as that would give them hope of survival even if they lose or draw against Arsenal.

A Watford defeat would guarantee both Villa and Bournemouth can harbour hopes of a final-day escape, but if Villa fail to match Watford’s result on Tuesday then the relegation race will be over.

Who will join Leeds?

Wednesday marks final day of the Championship, and while Leeds are already champions, it is West Brom who are favourites to secure automatic promotion along with Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

West Brom are a point ahead of third-placed Brentford, and both have home matches on Wednesday – West Brom v QPR and Brentford v Barnsley.

Whichever team misses out will go into the play-offs with Fulham, while only Swansea can prevent Nottingham Forest and Cardiff from finishing fifth and sixth.

The play-off semi-finals are set to take place from July 26-30 with the final on August 4.

