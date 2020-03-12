Premier League finally releases coronavirus statement, games to go ahead as planned

COVID-19 has caused chaos across the sporting world with Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 all suspended amongst others whilst in America all five major sports leagues are suspended.

Up until this point the Premier League has been the elephant in the room, the sole major sporting league yet to make a statement.

That statement has now come and the league has insisted that all games will go ahead as planned in accordance with advice from the government although contingency plans are being put in place.

This is in spite of the fact that three Leicester City players as well as Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy are currently in self-isolation.

About an hour after the Premier League statement Arsenal released a statement of their own saying that their manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League is yet to release an updated statement.

PREMIER LEAGUE STATEMENT IN FULL

Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.

We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.

The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly.

We will keep everyone updated as appropriate.