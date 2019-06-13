Getty Images

Premier League fixtures 2019-20: United face Chelsea on opening day

Premier League fixtures 2019-20: United face Chelsea on opening day
By Ben Snowball

1 hour agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

Manchester United face Chelsea in a crunch opening clash in the 2019-20 Premier League season, while newly-promoted Norwich City begin their campaign with a difficult trip to Liverpool.

The sides meet at Old Trafford on Sunday August 11, two days after Daniel Farke’s Norwich tackle the ominous task of containing Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Aston Villa mark their return to the top-flight after a three-year absence with a trip to Tottenham, while fellow promoted side Sheffield United travel to Bournemouth.

Champions Manchester City begin their defence with a home clash with West Ham, with Newcastle welcoming Arsenal to St James’ Park.

The Premier League will feature a short winter break in February for the first time, with fixtures staggered over a two-week period to ensure each team gets a week off.

The season’s curtain raiser takes place on August 4 as Manchester City face Liverpool in the Charity Shield at Wembley Stadium.

LIVERPOOL'S DIFFICULT RUN-IN

Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title by a solitary point last season, defying the odds to go on a high-pressure winning run which included successes against Tottenham, Manchester United and Leicester.

However, the fortunes are flipped this season as City appear to have a more favourable run-in than Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool's final three games see hosting duties against Chelsea sandwiched between trips to Arsenal and Newcastle. Meanwhile, City's biggest challenge in the final six matches - on paper anyway - is a trip to Watford, who they crushed 6-0 in the FA Cup final last month.

The title rivals first meet in the league on November 9 at Anfield, with the return trip at the Etihad on April 4.

Liverpool's last six games

  • Aston Villa (h)
  • Brighton (a)
  • Burnley (h)
  • Arsenal (a)
  • Chelsea (h)
  • Newcastle (a)

City's last six games

  • Southampton (a)
  • Newcastle (h)
  • Brighton (a)
  • Bournemouth (h)
  • Watford (a)
  • Norwich (h)

KEY DATES

Opening day

Date Match Kick-off time (BST)
09/08 Liverpool v Norwich City 20:00
10/08 West Ham v Manchester City 12:30
10/08 Bournemouth v Sheffield United 15:00
10/08 Burnley v Southampton 15:00
10/08 Crystal Palace v Everton 15:00
10/08 Leicester City v Wolves 15:00
10/08 Watford v Brighton 15:00
10/08 Tottenham v Aston Villa 17:30
11/08 Newcastle United v Arsenal 14:00
11/08 Manchester United v Chelsea 16:30

Boxing Day

Date Match
26/12 Aston Villa v Norwich City
26/12 Bournemouth v Arsenal
26/12 Chelsea v Southampton
26/12 Crystal Palace v West Ham United
26/12 Everton v Burnley
26/12 Leicester City v Liverpool
26/12 Manchester United v Newcastle United
26/12 Sheffield United v Watford
26/12 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
26/12 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

New Year's Day

Date Match
01/01 Arsenal v Manchester United
01/01 Brighton v Chelsea
01/01 Burnley v Aston Villa
01/01 Liverpool v Sheffield United
01/01 Manchester City v Everton
01/01 Newcastle v Leicester
01/01 Norwich v Crystal Palace
01/01 Southampton v Tottenham
01/01 Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
01/01 West Ham v Bournemouth

Final day

Date Match
17/05 Arsenal v Watford
17/05 Burnley v Brighton
17/05 Chelsea v Wolves
17/05 Crystal Palace v Tottenham
17/05 Everton v Bournemouth
17/05 Leicester v Manchester United
17/05 Manchester City v Norwich
17/05 Newcastle v Liverpool
17/05 Southampton v Sheffield United
17/05 West Ham v Aston Villa
0Read and react
0Read and react