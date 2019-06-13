The sides meet at Old Trafford on Sunday August 11, two days after Daniel Farke’s Norwich tackle the ominous task of containing Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Aston Villa mark their return to the top-flight after a three-year absence with a trip to Tottenham, while fellow promoted side Sheffield United travel to Bournemouth.

Champions Manchester City begin their defence with a home clash with West Ham, with Newcastle welcoming Arsenal to St James’ Park.

The Premier League will feature a short winter break in February for the first time, with fixtures staggered over a two-week period to ensure each team gets a week off.

The season’s curtain raiser takes place on August 4 as Manchester City face Liverpool in the Charity Shield at Wembley Stadium.

LIVERPOOL'S DIFFICULT RUN-IN

Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title by a solitary point last season, defying the odds to go on a high-pressure winning run which included successes against Tottenham, Manchester United and Leicester.

However, the fortunes are flipped this season as City appear to have a more favourable run-in than Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool's final three games see hosting duties against Chelsea sandwiched between trips to Arsenal and Newcastle. Meanwhile, City's biggest challenge in the final six matches - on paper anyway - is a trip to Watford, who they crushed 6-0 in the FA Cup final last month.

The title rivals first meet in the league on November 9 at Anfield, with the return trip at the Etihad on April 4.

Liverpool's last six games

Aston Villa (h)

Brighton (a)

Burnley (h)

Arsenal (a)

Chelsea (h)

Newcastle (a)

City's last six games

Southampton (a)

Newcastle (h)

Brighton (a)

Bournemouth (h)

Watford (a)

Norwich (h)

KEY DATES

Opening day

Date Match Kick-off time (BST) 09/08 Liverpool v Norwich City 20:00 10/08 West Ham v Manchester City 12:30 10/08 Bournemouth v Sheffield United 15:00 10/08 Burnley v Southampton 15:00 10/08 Crystal Palace v Everton 15:00 10/08 Leicester City v Wolves 15:00 10/08 Watford v Brighton 15:00 10/08 Tottenham v Aston Villa 17:30 11/08 Newcastle United v Arsenal 14:00 11/08 Manchester United v Chelsea 16:30

Boxing Day

Date Match 26/12 Aston Villa v Norwich City 26/12 Bournemouth v Arsenal 26/12 Chelsea v Southampton 26/12 Crystal Palace v West Ham United 26/12 Everton v Burnley 26/12 Leicester City v Liverpool 26/12 Manchester United v Newcastle United 26/12 Sheffield United v Watford 26/12 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton 26/12 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

New Year's Day

Date Match 01/01 Arsenal v Manchester United 01/01 Brighton v Chelsea 01/01 Burnley v Aston Villa 01/01 Liverpool v Sheffield United 01/01 Manchester City v Everton 01/01 Newcastle v Leicester 01/01 Norwich v Crystal Palace 01/01 Southampton v Tottenham 01/01 Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers 01/01 West Ham v Bournemouth

Final day