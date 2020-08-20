Premier League fixtures LIVE - Liverpool to host Leeds on opening day as fixtures announced

Andy Robertson (links), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (mitte) und Trent Alexander-Arnold (rechts) | FC Liverpool
Image credit: Getty Images
All the info you need as the Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season are released today.
Arsenal Premier League fixtures: Boxing Day showdown, favourable run-in
09:17 - Interesting
09:10 - Derby Day fixtures
Manchester derby
- Manchester United v Manchester City - Dec 12
- Manchester City v Manchester United - Mar 6
Merseyside derby
- Everton v Liverpool - Oct 17
- Liverpool v Everton - Feb 20
North West derby
- Liverpool v Manchester United - Jan 16
- Manchester United v Liverpool - May 5
North London derby
- Tottenham v Arsenal - Dec 5
- Arsenal v Tottenham - Mar 13
West London derby
- Fulham v Chelsea - Jan 16
- Chelsea v Fulham - May 1
Black Country derby
- Wolves v West Brom - Jan 16
- West Brom v Wolves - May 1
West Midlands derby
- West Brom v Aston Villa - Dec 19
- Aston Villa v West Brom - Apr 24
Pennines derby
- Manchester United v Leeds United - Dec 19
- Leeds United v Manchester United - Apr 24
09:05 - The full PL fixture list
Postponed
- Burnley v Man Utd
- Man City v Aston Villa
Saturday 12 September
- Crystal Palace v Southampton
- Fulham v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Leeds United
- Spurs v Everton
- West Brom v Leicester City
- West Ham v Newcastle United
Monday 14 September
- 20:00 Brighton v Chelsea
- 20:00 Sheffield United v Wolves
Saturday 19 September
- Arsenal v West Ham
- Aston Villa v Sheffield United
- Chelsea v Liverpool
- Everton v West Brom
- Leeds United v Fulham
- Leicester City v Burnley
- Man Utd v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United v Brighton
- Southampton v Spurs
- Wolves v Man City
Saturday 26 September
- Brighton v Man Utd
- Burnley v Southampton
- Crystal Palace v Everton
- Fulham v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Arsenal
- Man City v Leicester City
- Sheffield United v Leeds United
- Spurs v Newcastle United
- West Brom v Chelsea
- West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 3 October
- Arsenal v Sheffield United
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- Everton v Brighton
- Leeds United v Man City
- Leicester City v West Ham
- Man Utd v Spurs
- Newcastle United v Burnley
- Southampton v West Brom
- Wolves v Fulham
Saturday 17 October
- Chelsea v Southampton
- Crystal Palace v Brighton
- Everton v Liverpool
- Leeds United v Wolves
- Leicester City v Aston Villa
- Man City v Arsenal
- Newcastle United v Man Utd
- Sheffield United v Fulham
- Spurs v West Ham
- West Brom v Burnley
Saturday 24 October
- Arsenal v Leicester City
- Aston Villa v Leeds United
- Brighton v West Brom
- Burnley v Spurs
- Fulham v Crystal Palace
- Liverpool v Sheffield United
- Man Utd v Chelsea
- Southampton v Everton
- West Ham v Man City
- Wolves v Newcastle United
Saturday 31 October
- Aston Villa v Southampton
- Burnley v Chelsea
- Fulham v West Brom
- Leeds United v Leicester City
- Liverpool v West Ham
- Man Utd v Arsenal
- Newcastle United v Everton
- Sheffield United v Man City
- Spurs v Brighton
- Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday 7 November
- Arsenal v Aston Villa
- Brighton v Burnley
- Chelsea v Sheffield United
- Crystal Palace v Leeds United
- Everton v Man Utd
- Leicester City v Wolves
- Man City v Liverpool
- Southampton v Newcastle United
- West Brom v Spurs
- West Ham v Fulham
Saturday 21 November
- Aston Villa v Brighton
- Burnley v Crystal Palace
- Fulham v Everton
- Leeds United v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Leicester City
- Man Utd v West Brom
- Newcastle United v Chelsea
- Sheffield United v West Ham
- Spurs v Man City
- Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 28 November
- Arsenal v Wolves
- Brighton v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Spurs
- Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
- Everton v Leeds United
- Leicester City v Fulham
- Man City v Burnley
- Southampton v Man Utd
- West Brom v Sheffield United
- West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 5 December
- Aston Villa v Newcastle United
- Brighton v Southampton
- Burnley v Everton
- Chelsea v Leeds United
- Liverpool v Wolves
- Man City v Fulham
- Sheffield United v Leicester City
- Spurs v Arsenal
- West Brom v Crystal Palace
- West Ham v Man Utd
Saturday 12 December
- Arsenal v Burnley
- Crystal Palace v Spurs
- Everton v Chelsea
- Fulham v Liverpool
- Leeds United v West Ham
- Leicester City v Brighton
- Man Utd v Man City
- Newcastle United v West Brom
- Southampton v Sheffield United
- Wolves v Aston Villa
Tuesday 15 December
- 19:45 Arsenal v Southampton
- 19:45 Aston Villa v Burnley
- 19:45 Fulham v Brighton
- 19:45 Leeds United v Newcastle United
- 19:45 Leicester City v Everton
- 19:45 Sheffield United v Man Utd
- 19:45 West Ham v Crystal Palace
- 19:45 Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday 16 December
- 20:00 Liverpool v Spurs
- 20:00 Man City v West Brom
Saturday 19 December
- Brighton v Sheffield United
- Burnley v Wolves
- Chelsea v West Ham
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool
- Everton v Arsenal
- Man Utd v Leeds United
- Newcastle United v Fulham
- Southampton v Man City
- Spurs v Leicester City
- West Brom v Aston Villa
Saturday 26 December
- Arsenal v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
- Fulham v Southampton
- Leeds United v Burnley
- Leicester City v Man Utd
- Liverpool v West Brom
- Man City v Newcastle United
- Sheffield United v Everton
- West Ham v Brighton
- Wolves v Spurs
Monday 28 December
- Brighton v Arsenal
- Burnley v Sheffield United
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace v Leicester City
- Everton v Man City
- Man Utd v Wolves
- Newcastle United v Liverpool
- Southampton v West Ham
- Spurs v Fulham
- West Brom v Leeds United
Saturday 2 January
- Brighton v Wolves
- Burnley v Fulham
- Chelsea v Man City
- Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
- Everton v West Ham
- Man Utd v Aston Villa
- Newcastle United v Leicester City
- Southampton v Liverpool
- Spurs v Leeds United
- West Brom v Arsenal
Tuesday 12 January*
- 19:45 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
- 19:45 Aston Villa v Spurs
- 19:45 Fulham v Man Utd
- 19:45 Leeds United v Southampton
- 19:45 Leicester City v Chelsea
- 19:45 Sheffield United v Newcastle United
- 19:45 West Ham v West Brom
- 19:45 Wolves v Everton
Wednesday 13 January*
- 20:00 Liverpool v Burnley
- 20:00 Man City v Brighton
*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.
Saturday 16 January
- Arsenal v Newcastle United
- Aston Villa v Everton
- Fulham v Chelsea
- Leeds United v Brighton
- Leicester City v Southampton
- Liverpool v Man Utd
- Man City v Crystal Palace
- Sheffield United v Spurs
- West Ham v Burnley
- Wolves v West Brom
Tuesday 26 January
- 19:45 Brighton v Fulham
- 19:45 Burnley v Aston Villa
- 19:45 Everton v Leicester City
- 20:00 Man Utd v Sheffield United
- 20:00 West Brom v Man City
Wednesday 27 January
- 19:45 Chelsea v Wolves
- 19:45 Newcastle United v Leeds United
- 19:45 Southampton v Arsenal
- 19:45 Spurs v Liverpool
- 20:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham
Saturday 30 January
- Arsenal v Man Utd
- Brighton v Spurs
- Chelsea v Burnley
- Crystal Palace v Wolves
- Everton v Newcastle United
- Leicester City v Leeds United
- Man City v Sheffield United
- Southampton v Aston Villa
- West Brom v Fulham
- West Ham v Liverpool
Tuesday 2 February
- 19:45 Aston Villa v West Ham
- 19:45 Burnley v Man City
- 19:45 Fulham v Leicester City
- 19:45 Leeds United v Everton
- 19:45 Sheffield United v West Brom
- 19:45 Wolves v Arsenal
- 20:00 Man Utd v Southampton
Wednesday 3 February
- 19:45 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
- 19:45 Spurs v Chelsea
- 20:00 Liverpool v Brighton
Saturday 6 February
- Aston Villa v Arsenal
- Burnley v Brighton
- Fulham v West Ham
- Leeds United v Crystal Palace
- Liverpool v Man City
- Man Utd v Everton
- Newcastle United v Southampton
- Sheffield United v Chelsea
- Spurs v West Brom
- Wolves v Leicester City
Saturday 13 February
- Arsenal v Leeds United
- Brighton v Aston Villa
- Chelsea v Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace v Burnley
- Everton v Fulham
- Leicester City v Liverpool
- Man City v Spurs
- Southampton v Wolves
- West Brom v Man Utd
- West Ham v Sheffield United
Saturday 20 February
- Arsenal v Man City
- Aston Villa v Leicester City
- Brighton v Crystal Palace
- Burnley v West Brom
- Fulham v Sheffield United
- Liverpool v Everton
- Man Utd v Newcastle United
- Southampton v Chelsea
- West Ham v Spurs
- Wolves v Leeds United
Saturday 27 February
- Chelsea v Man Utd
- Crystal Palace v Fulham
- Everton v Southampton
- Leeds United v Aston Villa
- Leicester City v Arsenal
- Man City v West Ham
- Newcastle United v Wolves
- Sheffield United v Liverpool
- Spurs v Burnley
- West Brom v Brighton
Saturday 6 March
- Aston Villa v Wolves
- Brighton v Leicester City
- Burnley v Arsenal
- Chelsea v Everton
- Liverpool v Fulham
- Man City v Man Utd
- Sheffield United v Southampton
- Spurs v Crystal Palace
- West Brom v Newcastle United
- West Ham v Leeds United
Saturday 13 March
- Arsenal v Spurs
- Crystal Palace v West Brom
- Everton v Burnley
- Fulham v Man City
- Leeds United v Chelsea
- Leicester City v Sheffield United
- Man Utd v West Ham
- Newcastle United v Aston Villa
- Southampton v Brighton
- Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 20 March
- Brighton v Newcastle United
- Burnley v Leicester City
- Crystal Palace v Man Utd
- Fulham v Leeds United
- Liverpool v Chelsea
- Man City v Wolves
- Sheffield United v Aston Villa
- Spurs v Southampton
- West Brom v Everton
- West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday 3 April
- Arsenal v Liverpool
- Aston Villa v Fulham
- Chelsea v West Brom
- Everton v Crystal Palace
- Leeds United v Sheffield United
- Leicester City v Man City
- Man Utd v Brighton
- Newcastle United v Spurs
- Southampton v Burnley
- Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 10 April
- Brighton v Everton
- Burnley v Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace v Chelsea
- Fulham v Wolves
- Liverpool v Aston Villa
- Man City v Leeds United
- Sheffield United v Arsenal
- Spurs v Man Utd
- West Brom v Southampton
- West Ham v Leicester City
Saturday 17 April
- Arsenal v Fulham
- Aston Villa v Man City
- Chelsea v Brighton
- Everton v Spurs
- Leeds United v Liverpool
- Leicester City v West Brom
- Man Utd v Burnley
- Newcastle United v West Ham
- Southampton v Crystal Palace
- Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday 24 April
- Arsenal v Everton
- Aston Villa v West Brom
- Fulham v Spurs
- Leeds United v Man Utd
- Leicester City v Crystal Palace
- Liverpool v Newcastle United
- Man City v Southampton
- Sheffield United v Brighton
- West Ham v Chelsea
- Wolves v Burnley
Saturday 1 May
- Brighton v Leeds United
- Burnley v West Ham
- Chelsea v Fulham
- Crystal Palace v Man City
- Everton v Aston Villa
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Newcastle United v Arsenal
- Southampton v Leicester City
- Spurs v Sheffield United
- West Brom v Wolves
Saturday 8 May
- Arsenal v West Brom
- Aston Villa v Man Utd
- Fulham v Burnley
- Leeds United v Spurs
- Leicester City v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Southampton
- Man City v Chelsea
- Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
- West Ham v Everton
- Wolves v Brighton
Tuesday 11 May
- 19:45 Brighton v West Ham
- 19:45 Burnley v Leeds United
- 19:45 Everton v Sheffield United
- 20:00 Man Utd v Leicester City
- 20:00 West Brom v Liverpool
Wednesday 12 May
- 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal
- 19:45 Newcastle United v Man City
- 19:45 Southampton v Fulham
- 19:45 Spurs v Wolves
- 20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Saturday 15 May
- Brighton v Man City
- Burnley v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Leicester City
- Crystal Palace v Arsenal
- Everton v Wolves
- Man Utd v Fulham
- Newcastle United v Sheffield United
- Southampton v Leeds United
- Spurs v Aston Villa
- West Brom v West Ham
Sunday 23 May
- 16:00 Arsenal v Brighton
- 16:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
- 16:00 Fulham v Newcastle United
- 16:00 Leeds United v West Brom
- 16:00 Leicester City v Spurs
- 16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
- 16:00 Man City v Everton
- 16:00 Sheffield United v Burnley
- 16:00 West Ham v Southampton
- 16:00 Wolves v Manchester United
09:02 - Coming up on Boxing Day
- Arsenal v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
- Fulham v Southampton
- Leeds United v Burnley
- Leicester City v Manchester United
- Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
- Manchester City v Newcastle United
- Sheffield United v Everton
- West Ham United v Brighton
- Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
09:00 - Opening weekend fixtures
September 12
- Crystal Palace v Southampton
- Fulham v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Leeds United
- Manchester City v Aston Villa
- Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
- West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
- West Ham United v Newcastle United
September 14
- Brighton v Chelsea
- Sheffield Utd v Wolves
08:55 - Five-minute warning
So the fixtures are imminent. We will have them all for you in one list right here in a few moments time!
08:50 - Some changes to be aware of
Goodbye five subs! Premier League clubs voted at the start of August against allowing teams to make five substitutions per game in the 2020/21 season.
There will be no winter break this season and the FA Cup has also scrapped replays for the 2020/21 campaign to "ease pressure" on what is going to be a packed football calendar.
The pressure being lots and lots of Premier League football of course.
08:43 - Teams who could be exempt
Due to European football taking place after the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, it is unlikely the Premier League clubs who have been involved in European action will start their new campaigns on the September 12 weekend.
The Premier League said clubs playing in Europe would be given a minimum 30-day rest period. Wolves and Chelsea's last European involvement came before the 30-day period so they will likely be in action.
But Manchester City and Manchester United played on August 15th/16th respectively, meaning they could well start a bit later as they wait for 30 days to pass.
08:40 - Who are the new boys?
It's always a particularly exciting day for promoted clubs.
Leeds, West Brom and Fulham take the places of Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich in the 2020/21 season.
08:37 - The important dates
The Premier League season will start on the weekend of Saturday September 12. This means the new season will commence just six weeks after the 2019/20 campaign finished.
Provided there are no Covid-related interruptions,The season will finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 which is 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 gets underway.
08:30 - It's fixtures day!
Yes Premier League fans the new season is almost upon us already. We will have all the information you need right here regarding the 2020/21 Premier League fixtures, which are due to be released at 9am (BST) this morning.
Don't go anywhere!