Premier League fixtures: Matchweeks 33-35 announced

The Premier League has released the schedule for matchweeks 33 to 35, with Spurs v Arsenal the standout fixture.
The statement added that the matches would go ahead "if all safety requirements are in place".
The fixtures will be played between July 4 and July 13.
Saturday 4 July
- 12:30 Norwich City v Brighton (BT Sport)
- 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
- 15:00 Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)
- 17:30 Wolves v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
- 20:00 Chelsea v Watford (Sky Sports)
Sunday 5 July
- 12:00 Burnley v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
- 14:00 Newcastle v West Ham (Sky Sports)
- 16:30 Liverpool v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)
- 19:00 Southampton v Man City (BBC)
Monday 6 July
- 20:00 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)
Tuesday 7 July
- 18:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sky Sports)
- 18:00 Watford v Norwich City (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
- 20:15 Arsenal v Leicester City (Sky Sports)
Wednesday 8 July
- 18:00 Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport)
- 18:00 Sheff Utd v Wolves (Sky Sports)
- 18:00 West Ham v Burnley (BT Sport)
- 20:15 Brighton v Liverpool (Sky Sports)
Thursday 9 July
- 18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Spurs (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
- 18:00 Everton v Southampton (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:15 Aston Villa v Man Utd (Sky Sports)
Saturday 11 July
- 12:30 Norwich v West Ham (BT Sport)
- 12:30 Watford v Newcastle (Amazon Prime Video)
- 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley (BT Sport)
- 17:30 Sheff Utd v Chelsea (Sky Sports)
- 20:00 Brighton v Man City (Sky Sports)
Sunday 12 July
- 12:00 Wolves v Everton (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
- 14:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)
- 16:30 Spurs v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
- 19:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
Monday 13 July
- 20:00 Man Utd v Southampton (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
