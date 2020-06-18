Football
Premier League

Premier League fixtures: Matchweeks 33-35 announced

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Sokratis of Arsenal clashes with Harry Kane

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

The Premier League has released the schedule for matchweeks 33 to 35, with Spurs v Arsenal the standout fixture.

The statement added that the matches would go ahead "if all safety requirements are in place".

The fixtures will be played between July 4 and July 13.

Premier League

The Warm-Up: The good, the bad and the ugly

4 HOURS AGO

Saturday 4 July

  • 12:30 Norwich City v Brighton (BT Sport)
  • 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
  • 15:00 Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)
  • 17:30 Wolves v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
  • 20:00 Chelsea v Watford (Sky Sports)

Sunday 5 July

  • 12:00 Burnley v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
  • 14:00 Newcastle v West Ham (Sky Sports)
  • 16:30 Liverpool v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)
  • 19:00 Southampton v Man City (BBC)

Monday 6 July

  • 20:00 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 7 July

  • 18:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sky Sports)
  • 18:00 Watford v Norwich City (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
  • 20:15 Arsenal v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 8 July

  • 18:00 Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport)
  • 18:00 Sheff Utd v Wolves (Sky Sports)
  • 18:00 West Ham v Burnley (BT Sport)
  • 20:15 Brighton v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Thursday 9 July

  • 18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Spurs (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
  • 18:00 Everton v Southampton (Amazon Prime Video)
  • 20:15 Aston Villa v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Saturday 11 July

  • 12:30 Norwich v West Ham (BT Sport)
  • 12:30 Watford v Newcastle (Amazon Prime Video)
  • 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley (BT Sport)
  • 17:30 Sheff Utd v Chelsea (Sky Sports)
  • 20:00 Brighton v Man City (Sky Sports)

Sunday 12 July

  • 12:00 Wolves v Everton (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
  • 14:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)
  • 16:30 Spurs v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
  • 19:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

Monday 13 July

  • 20:00 Man Utd v Southampton (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
Transfers

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea edges closer as Leicester extend Christian Fuchs deal - Paper Round

5 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Manchester City down Arsenal after David Luiz meltdown

15 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalLiverpoolMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

UEFA recommends fewer heading drills in youth football

16 MINUTES AGO
Football

Soccer-Six battle to beat drop in eerie relegation scrap

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Pep Guardiola concerned for Eric Garcia after nasty Ederson collision

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Chelsea complete £47.5m Timo Werner signing

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

‘White people need to apologise’ over treatment of black people says Pep Guardiola

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleChelsea complete £47.5m Timo Werner signing
Next articleSoccer-Six battle to beat drop in eerie relegation scrap