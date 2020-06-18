Premier League fixtures: Matchweeks 33-35 announced

The Premier League has released the schedule for matchweeks 33 to 35, with Spurs v Arsenal the standout fixture.

The statement added that the matches would go ahead "if all safety requirements are in place".

The fixtures will be played between July 4 and July 13.

Saturday 4 July

12:30 Norwich City v Brighton (BT Sport)

15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

15:00 Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)

17:30 Wolves v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

20:00 Chelsea v Watford (Sky Sports)

Sunday 5 July

12:00 Burnley v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

14:00 Newcastle v West Ham (Sky Sports)

16:30 Liverpool v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

19:00 Southampton v Man City (BBC)

Monday 6 July

20:00 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 7 July

18:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

18:00 Watford v Norwich City (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

20:15 Arsenal v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 8 July

18:00 Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport)

18:00 Sheff Utd v Wolves (Sky Sports)

18:00 West Ham v Burnley (BT Sport)

20:15 Brighton v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Thursday 9 July

18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Spurs (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

18:00 Everton v Southampton (Amazon Prime Video)

20:15 Aston Villa v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Saturday 11 July

12:30 Norwich v West Ham (BT Sport)

12:30 Watford v Newcastle (Amazon Prime Video)

15:00 Liverpool v Burnley (BT Sport)

17:30 Sheff Utd v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

20:00 Brighton v Man City (Sky Sports)

Sunday 12 July

12:00 Wolves v Everton (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

14:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

19:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

Monday 13 July

20:00 Man Utd v Southampton (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

