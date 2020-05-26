Football
Premier League

Premier League return date set to be agreed following close-contact training go-ahead

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 25: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool talking with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on May 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Premier League clubs will meet on Wednesday to discuss progressing to phase two of training, raising hopes that a return date could be agreed by the end of the week.

On Monday, the UK government published its 'phase two' guidance for athletes and elite sportsmen and women, effectively granting approval for the league to move to the next stage of Project Restart.

That would enable clubs to begin competitive and close-contact training, including tackling, in groups of up to 12 players.

Players and managers who have concerns about the move to phase two will have a chance to voice those in separate video calls between Premier League officials and representatives of the League Managers' Association (LMA) and Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) on Tuesday.

Some players have been vocal in their opposition to Project Restart and will seek assurances over whether close-contact training poses an increased risk to their health, or that of their families.

https://shows.acast.com/game-of-opinions-the-eurosport-football-podcast

According to Sky Sports, players will be told that "the Premier League and the government have committed to further research into the risk to those from BAME backgrounds compared to other groups".

So far 1,744 COVID-19 tests have been carried out at Premier League clubs with eight players testing positive, and reports suggest that there is growing optimism that the season can be completed.

Clubs, who will vote on Wednesday whether to move to the next phase of training, have expressed some concerns around what will happen should a player test positive once contact training is re-introduced, and how many members of the squad would subsequently need to self-isolate.

However, should the majority clubs back the move, as expected, then the Premier League would be able to present the final stage of Project Restart this week. These discussions would include a fixture list and return date - most likely June 19 or 26.

What's On (2)

